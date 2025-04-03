Max Homa continues to shake up his game. The six-time PGA Tour winner teed it up Thursday at the 2025 Texas Open with a new man, Bill Harke, carrying his sticks around, confirming that his partnership with longtime friend and caddie, Joe Greiner, is no more.

Homa and Greiner had been working together since 2019, but their relationship spans even further back. They grew up in the same area of California and met when they were children at a local golf course. Greiner had a short stint alongside Homa in 2013, but it wasn't until six years later that their relationship officially turned professional.

"Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can't be more thankful for all the hard work," Homa told the PGA Tour. "We have parted ways, and it will be sad to see him go. I'll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends."

Greiner was alongside Homa for all six of his triumphs on the PGA Tour. In addition to their wins during individual competitions, Greiner was with Homa during his three appearances for Team USA across two Presidents Cup and one memorable Ryder Cup in which Homa sunk a final-hole par putt to stave off Europe's impending victory in Rome.

Homa's transition from Greiner to Harke is the latest tinker the American has made. Amid swing struggles, Homa parted ways with coach Mark Blackburn, replacing him with John Scott Rattan. This offseason, he made an equipment move from Titleist to Cobra as well.

The changes have yet to produce quality results as Homa finds himself ranked No. 157 in the FedEx Cup standings and all the way down to No. 78 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Nearly one year after contending in the final round at the Masters, he is on the outside looking in to two majors as he is currently not qualified for either the U.S. Open and The Open.