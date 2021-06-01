Muirfield Village has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Tour, but it will have a different look this week when the 2021 Memorial Tournament tees off on Thursday. Jack Nicklaus has tried to perfect his course in Dublin, Ohio, revamping greens and bunkers and creating different lines, but it should remain a challenge for players to score. Jon Rahm won last year's event at 9-under par despite shooting 75 in the final round. The win moved him to the top of the World Golf Ranking, where he spent four weeks.

William Hill Sportsbook lists Rahm, now ranked third in the world, as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Memorial Tournament odds. Other big names in the Memorial Tournament 2021 field include Rory McIlroy (14-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (14-1). Collin Morikawa beat Justin Thomas in a playoff at last year's Workday Charity Open, also played on this course, and they are both listed at 16-1.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson knows what it takes to succeed at Muirfield. Before the 2019 Memorial, Johnson had Patrick Cantlay as one of his best bets, noting that the "course is perfect for his game" and that he had been knocking on the door for a victory. Cantlay went 19-under par to beat Adam Scott by two strokes for his second PGA Tour win.

In last year's Workday Charity, played at Muirfield, the golf expert said Justin Thomas "probably won't win but will have a great finish." And that's exactly what happened as Thomas and Morikawa battled to the wire and beyond. Both finished 19 under, and Morikawa won it on the third playoff hole.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 Memorial Tournament picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2021 Memorial Tournament expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading McIlroy, who broke his long victory drought just two starts ago and is one of the top contenders at 14-1. Johnson thought the victory at Wells Fargo might boost his confidence and be the solution to the Northern Irishman's problems. Then he tied for 48th in the PGA Championship the following week. McIlroy also doesn't have a strong track record at Muirfield, and Johnson is wondering if it is a good place for him.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Spieth has been on fire for months. The 27-year-old led by two shots going into the final round last week at Colonial, and though he faltered, his runner-up finish was his eighth top-10 in his past 11 events. He won the Valero Texas Open in April, and he also has tied for third twice. He is eighth in strokes gained around the green, which will be a critical skill at Muirfield, and he saves par from the sand nearly 58 percent of the time (27th on tour).

Johnson knows Morikawa has been streaky, but Muirfield is a good setup for him. He tied for 48th in his first appearance at The Memorial last year, but the 24-year-old got one of his four tour wins the previous week in the Workday Charity on a tamed version of the course. He tied for eighth in trying to defend his PGA Championship two weeks ago, and he was T-14 at Colonial last week. He ranks as the best ball-striker on tour, leading in both strokes gained tee-to-green and greens in regulation, hitting more than 72 percent and gaining nearly two strokes.

How to make 2021 Memorial Tournament predictions

Among his three picks to win, Johnson is touting a long shot who comes in at well over 30-1. This veteran is strong around the green and with his putter and could be set to surprise this week.

2021 Memorial Tournament field, odds, contenders



2021 Memorial Tournament field, odds, contenders

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Viktor Hovland 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 33-1

Corey Conners 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Scottie Scheffler 35-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1

Billy Herschel 55-1

Gary Woodland 55-1

Jason Day 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Rickie Fowler 60-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Bubba Watson 66-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Cameron Tringale 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Matt Jones 90-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Charl Schwartzel 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Troy Merritt 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Patton Kizzire 100-1

Max Homa 100-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Charles Howell 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Doug Ghim 125-1

Harold Varner 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Talor Gooch 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Cameron Davis 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Luke List 150-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Joel Damen 150-1

Danny Willett 175-1

Brendan Steele 175-1

Doc Redman 175-1

Harry Higgs 175-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Padraig Harrington 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Martin Laird 200-1

Antoine Rozner 250-1

Richy Werenski 250-1

Byeong Hun An 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

J.T. Boston 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 250-1

Michael Thompson 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Danny Lee 300-1

James Hahn 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Adam Long 300-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Takumi Kanaya 300-1

Robert Streb 350-1

Jamie Lovemark 350-1

Mark Hubbard 400-1

David Lingmerth 400-1

J.B. Holmes 400-1

Bo Hoag 400-1

Lucas Herbert 400-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 400-1

Brandon Hagy 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Hudson Swafford 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

Robby Shelton 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Tyler Duncan 500-1

Ty Strafaci 500-1

Vaughn Taylor 500-1

Haotong Li 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Xinjun Zhang 500-1

Sahith Theegala 500-1

Joe Long 500-1

Jim Herman 500-1

Tyler McCumber 500-1

Chase Johnson 1000-1