The 2022 Memorial Tournament is one of four events on the PGA Tour that have invitational status, which gives them more freedom to determine who is allowed to play than a regular tournament that must abide by the PGA Tour Priority Ranking System. The 2022 Memorial Tournament field will include 120 players and a three-year PGA Tour exemption. That plus an enhanced prize pool make it one of the most important non-majors of the year. Of course, the fact that 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus has hosted since 1976 on a course that he designed (Muirfield Village Golf Club) only adds to the allure of one of the PGA Tour's marquee events.

Last year, Jon Rahm had built up a six-shot lead after the third round but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. Now Rahm is listed as the 9-1 favorite in the 2022 Memorial Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is next on this week's PGA Tour odds board at 10-1 while Patrick Cantlay is at 14-1. The first tee times come Thursday morning.

Memorial Tournament prop bets

McClure's 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge prop picks include Joaquin Niemann finishing inside the top 20 at +180 odds. Niemann is currently No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking and he's already had four top-10 finishes during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. That includes a win at the 2022 Genesis Invitational, another 120-player field with enhanced prize money hosted by a golf legend (Tiger Woods).

Niemann has made the cut in his last six PGA Tour starts and this will be his fifth start in the Memorial Tournament so he should know his way around Muirfield Village pretty well at this point.

He finishedTt-6th in this event in 2018 and his combination of off-the-tee accuracy and short-game prowess should make him a factor again this week.

Memorial Tournament one-and-done picks

One of McClure's favorite 2022 Memorial Tournament one-and-done picks this week is Viktor Hovland. The 24-year-old Norwegian turned professional after a t-12th finish that made him the low amateur at the 2019 U.S. Open and has already collected six worldwide wins, including three on the PGA Tour. He's made the cut both times that he's played the Memorial Tournament and he has a game that seems well suited for Muirfield Village. The No. 7 player in the world is one of the best iron players in the world and Nicklaus' design definitely puts an emphasis on approach accuracy.

Memorial Tournament head-to-head matchup picks

One of McClure's favorite bets this week is Will Zalatoris (+100) over Hideki Matsuyama in a head-to-head golf betting matchup. Both players are ranked inside the top 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking with Zalatoris up to No. 14 and Matsuyama at No. 12. But Zalatoris has the recent momentum with three top-six finishes (including two at major championships) in his last five starts while Matsuyama is coming off a t-60th at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Matsuyama has a couple of wins during the PGA Tour wraparound season and also won the 2021 Masters but he's been battling a nagging back injury this spring. He's also finished t-62nd and missed the cut in his last two starts at the Memorial Tournament. Zalatoris will be making his debut at Nicklaus' event but he's been the best tee-to-green player on the PGA Tour this season and that should play well at Muirfield Village.

2022 Memorial Tournament odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Max Homa 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Davis Riley 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Mito Pereira 45-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Seamus Power 55-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Jason Day 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau 60-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Chris Kirk 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Aaron Wise 65-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Alex Noren 65-1

Tom Hoge 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

C.T. Pan 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Anirban Lahiri 125-1

Troy Merritt 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Kevin Streelman 125-1

Scott Stallings 125-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Lucas Herbert 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Brendan Steele 150-1

Charles Howell 150-1

Aaron Rai 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Adam Long 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Matthew Wolff 150-1

J.T. Poston 175-1

Lucas Glover 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Alex Smalley 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Kurt Kitayama 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Sahith Theegala 200-1

Martin Laird 250-1

David Lipsky 250-1

Nate Lashley 250-1

Brandt Snedeker 250-1

Peter Malnati 250-1

Chad Ramey 250-1

Charley Hoffman 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

Luke Donald 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Hudson Swafford 300-1

Taylor Moore 300-1

Wyndham Clark 300-1

Garrick Higgo 300-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 300-1

Min Woo Lee 300-1

Brandon Wu 300-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Justin Lower 400-1

Camilo Villegas 500-1

Curtis Luck 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Jediah Morgan 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Brandon Hagy 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

James Piot 1000-1