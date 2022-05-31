It should feel a lot more familiar to the PGA Tour's elite this week when they head to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 2022 Memorial Tournament. A full crowd will be on hand for the first time since 2019, and the course should play more like the major conditions the Jack Nicklaus-owned course in Dublin, Ohio had become known for. Extensive renovations to add length, restore the lightning-fast greens and bolster the diabolical rough will be a major test for the Memorial Tournament 2022 field, which includes seven of the world's top 10 golfers. Jon Rahm will try to finish what he started last year, when he held a six-stroke lead after 54 holes but had to withdraw. Patrick Cantlay went on to beat Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Rahm, who won the Memorial in 2020, is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Memorial Tournament golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Rory McIlroy right behind at 12-1. Cantlay, also the 2019 Memorial champ, is 14-1 and Jordan Spieth is 18-1. Morikawa (20-1), Cameron Smith (20-1) and Xander Schauffele (20-1) also are among the favorites.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, three of Gates' top six picks finished in the top four on the final leaderboard, including winner Sam Burns and runner-up Scottie Scheffler. Before the PGA, Gates had both winner Justin Thomas and 30-1 shot Zalatoris, who lost to Thomas in a playoff, among his top five picks.

Gates has been on a roll all season. Before the Wells Fargo Championship, four of his top six players finished in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). He also nailed Jon Rahm as the winner in the Mexico Open, and eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight at the Masters. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

One player Gates is fully behind this week is McIlroy, who has finished in the top 10 in three straight events, two of them major championships. The 33-year-old's numbers are impressive across the board, as he ranks first on tour in scoring average (69.15), third in driving distance (320 yards) and second in strokes gained total. The Northern Irishman is excellent out of the sand (19th in saves) and around the green (30th in strokes gained) and can make his putts (34th). His all-around game should succeed at Muirfield, so he is worth paying a high price.

On the other hand, Gates isn't sure what to expect from Morikawa and is fading him this week. The 25-year-old two-time major champion has hit a cold streak, failing to crack the top 25 in his past four events. He has six top-10 finishes in 12 events this year, but none since the Masters, and has broken 70 in just four of his last 16 rounds. Morikawa is 160th in strokes gained around the green, 167th in sand saves and 120th putting, and those are the most important skills at Muirfield. "There just has not been enough consistency for me to back Morikawa," Gates says.

