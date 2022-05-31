The 2022 Memorial Tournament should be a return to major conditions this week as many of the PGA Tour's top golfers tee off at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The event starts on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio, and seven of the world's top 10 golfers will take on a course that has continued to grow into renovations that stretched into 2021. That means lightning-fast greens and brutal rough, but there should be plenty of players in the Memorial Tournament 2022 field who can rise to the challenge. That includes world No. 2 Jon Rahm, who was forced to withdraw with a six-stroke lead last year. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay also will be there, as will Collin Morikawa, the man he beat in the playoff. The other top-10 players are Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Rahm is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Memorial Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook. McIlroy is right behind at 10-1, Cantlay is at 14-1 and Spieth, Smith and Morikawa are all priced at 18-1. Xander Schauffle (20-1), Viktor Hovland (22-1) and Shane Lowry (22-1) also are expected to be among the other top contenders in the 2022 Memorial Tournament field. Before making any 2022 Memorial Tournament picks or PGA Tour predictions, you really need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour.

Before the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second major, and his second PGA Championship.

In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, Johnson nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. He backed Scheffler, saying he was "on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National." The 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 Memorial Tournament (see tickets at StubHub) picks and predictions. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats.com, the world's top golf statistics database, will definitely surprise you. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Memorial Tournament expert picks

One shocking choice: Johnson is fading Cameron Smith, who is among the favorites but has struggled mightily at Muirfield. The Australian has missed the cut four times in six tries, and he has broken par just once in 16 rounds there. His putter hasn't been carrying him like it was earlier in the season, and while he has two wins and tied for third at the Masters, he isn't likely to contend this week. "He is a terrible pick for this week," Johnson says.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Rahm has proven to be a horse for this course the past two years, and he will want to make a statement. The Spaniard has been dominant at Muirfield, winning by three strokes in 2020 despite being assessed a two-shot penalty for causing the ball to move before a shot. The 27-year-old will be gearing up to defend his U.S. Open title in two weeks, and he ranks first in strokes gained: off the tee, second in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 13th in scoring average. If his putter is hot like it was for his win in Mexico, he could post another victory.

The expert also will be eager to see what McIlroy can do, and if he can finally play great golf for a full tournament. The 33-year-old four-time major winner is having his best season in a few years, ranking third in strokes gained: off the tee and No. 1 in scoring average (69.15). If not for his habit of faltering in at least one round, he could have numerous wins this year. He has finished in the top 10 in three straight tournaments, including a runner-up finish at the Masters and an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship. His all-around game should fit Muirfield well.

How to make 2022 Memorial Tournament golf picks

Johnson is very high on a massive long shot at Muirfield who comes in at around 50-1. This veteran still has the talent to strike at any time, and he is starting to post better results. His skill set fits the course well, and he could pull off a stunning result. You can cash in huge if he does, and you can only see who it is and get the rest of Johnson's picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 Memorial Tournament? Where do Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm finish? And which massive long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2022 Memorial Tournament, all from the insider who is tuned in to what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and find out.

2022 Memorial Tournament odds, field, top contenders

