Memorial Tournament 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Cameron Young in best bets

Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favorite to win his third Memorial Tournament championship in a row when he takes part in the event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He won last year's event by four strokes over fellow American Ben Griffin by four strokes. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-72, 7,569-yard course. Scheffler enters as the +350 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Others near the top of the odds board include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Åberg (+1500), Cameron Young (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Russell Henley (+2000). Before making any 2026 Memorial Tournament picks you need to see the 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-37-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Memorial Tournament and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Memorial Tournament expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions: He's fading Cameron Young at 14-1 at BetMGM, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.
"We were correct in guessing that Justin Thomas was going to be a very popular selection last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge and I have a feeling Young could be in the majority this week," Kannon said. "He finally cooled off a bit in his last start at the PGA Championship and this particular tournament hasn't ever been his best. In four consecutive appearances since 2022, Young has finished 60-CUT-50-25 at the Memorial, losing nearly a stroke to the field on average.
"Yes, he is playing at a different level in 2026 but it appears his price has gotten a bit aggressive in my opinion, especially at a place where he has struggled in the past." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Memorial Tournament picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 50-1 whose "record here at the Memorial is excellent." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Memorial Tournament, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Memorial Tournament odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Memorial Tournament, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 Memorial Tournament odds, favorites
See Memorial Tournament picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +310
Rory McIlroy +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1500
Cameron Young +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Russell Henley +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Si Woo Kim +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2700
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Ben Griffin +3500
J.J. Spaun +3500
Justin Thomas +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Robert MacIntyre +4500
Min Woo Lee +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Alex Smalley +5000
Chris Gotterup +5500
Sam Burns +5500
Harris English +5500
Maverick McNealy +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Nicolai Højgaard +6000
Adam Scott +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Sepp Straka +6500
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Justin Rose +7000
Aaron Rai +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Shane Lowry +10000
Jason Day +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
Nick Taylor +10000