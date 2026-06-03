Memorial Tournament 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Cameron Young in best bets

Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favorite to win his third Memorial Tournament championship in a row when he takes part in the event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. He won last year's event by four strokes over fellow American Ben Griffin by four strokes. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-72, 7,569-yard course. Scheffler enters as the +350 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Others near the top of the odds board include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Åberg (+1500), Cameron Young (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Russell Henley (+2000). Before making any 2026 Memorial Tournament picks you need to see the 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-37-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Memorial Tournament and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Memorial Tournament expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Memorial Tournament predictions: He's fading Cameron Young at 14-1 at BetMGM, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.

"We were correct in guessing that Justin Thomas was going to be a very popular selection last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge and I have a feeling Young could be in the majority this week," Kannon said. "He finally cooled off a bit in his last start at the PGA Championship and this particular tournament hasn't ever been his best. In four consecutive appearances since 2022, Young has finished 60-CUT-50-25 at the Memorial, losing nearly a stroke to the field on average.

"Yes, he is playing at a different level in 2026 but it appears his price has gotten a bit aggressive in my opinion, especially at a place where he has struggled in the past." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Memorial Tournament picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a gigantic longshot of higher than 50-1 whose "record here at the Memorial is excellent." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Memorial Tournament, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA Memorial Tournament odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Memorial Tournament, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 Memorial Tournament odds, favorites

See Memorial Tournament picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +310

Rory McIlroy +1200

Ludvig Åberg +1500

Cameron Young +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Russell Henley +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Si Woo Kim +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2700

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Justin Thomas +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Alex Smalley +5000

Chris Gotterup +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Harris English +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6000

Adam Scott +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Justin Rose +7000

Aaron Rai +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Shane Lowry +10000

Jason Day +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Nick Taylor +10000