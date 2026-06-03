2026 Memorial Tournament TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch, tee times for annual trip to Jack's place

The penultimate signature event on the 2026 PGA Tour calendar will bring the game's best back to Jack's place for the 50th edition of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Jack Nicklaus has hosted the event in Dublin, Ohio since 1976 and once again the top players on the PGA Tour will look to conquer the challenge of Muirfield Village, which is one of the toughest annual stops on the Tour schedule. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion and will try to become the first to three-peat at the Memorial since Tiger Woods did so from 1999-2001. Scheffler is still looking for his second win of the season, the latest he's been in search of that since 2021 -- back when he had zero wins instead of 20.

Other past winners in the field include Patrick Cantlay (twice), Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose. A name conspicuously missing from that list of winners is Rory McIlroy, who has never completely figured out the puzzle of Muirfield Village and has just one top 10 finish in his last six starts at the Memorial. McIlroy will be among the stars looking to capture their first Memorial win, with Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and last week's winner Russell Henley also among the biggest threats coming into the week.

Here's how you can watch all of the play this week at Muirfield Village, as the PGA Tour's best get to take on Nicklaus' stern test of golf once again.

2026 Memorial Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio