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2026 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3 at Muirfield Village

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round at Jack Nicklaus' course in Dublin, Ohio

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The 2026 Memorial Tournament has once again proven to be one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour schedule. Entering Saturday's third round, only 11 players are under par at Muirfield Village, as Jack Nicklaus' masterpiece has once again presented players with a tremendous challenge. 

Through two rounds, a couple of surprising figures sit atop the leaderboard as the players who have best stood up to that challenge. J.T. Poston fired a 7-under 65 on Friday, the best score of the day by four strokes, to take the lead at 9 under and put some serious distance between himself and many of the presumed top contenders in the field. Ryan Gerard, one of the 18-hole co-leaders, is close behind at 8 under, and Sam Burns at 6 under is the only other player within four shots of the lead to start the weekend. 

If Poston or Gerard can maintain their terrific early form through the weekend, they can leave the rest of the field in the dust, but Muirfield Village has a tendency to fight back. Last year saw Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor reach 7 under on Friday evening, but both players moved backwards on the weekend while Scottie Scheffler surged past them to win by four. Stars like Tommy Fleetwood (-4), Xander Schauffele (-2) and two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay (-2) will hope history repeats itself in 2026, and if the leaders stall out or start coming back to the field, the door will open for a number of players. 

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Memorial Tournament live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the third round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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