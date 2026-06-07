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2026 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4 at Muirfield Village

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third and final rounds at Jack Nicklaus' course

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Leaders at the 2026 Memorial Tournament will begin their final days at 7:30 a.m. ET with some needing to play as many as 31 holes before sunset Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club. A weather-shortened third round will continue early in the morning with the final round of the Memorial expected to go off between noon and 1 p.m. 

As the sun rises, J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard hold the lead, though they are only one shot up on Sam Burns with all needing to play more than a round and a half before the day is out. Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele are all somewhat within earshot, while Rory McIlroy will aim to complete another top 10, though he "only" has 20 holes left to move into position.

Watch the final day of the 2026 Memorial Tournament live from 2:30 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the simulcast from 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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June 7, 2026, 12:58 PM
Jun. 07, 2026, 8:58 am EDT
 
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Ryan Gerard, J.T. Poston starting to separate from the pack

There are still 25 holes to be played by our leaders, but that gap between the final pairing and the rest of the field is now five strokes. Sam Burns made an absolute mess of the par-5 11th missing the fairway, hitting a tree, dumping a layup into the creek and making an untimely double bogey to drop to 5 under. Meanwhile, J.T. Poston and Ryan Gerard are both under par in their restarts and stand at 10 under. The soft golf course is yielding more birdies by the minute giving the leaders an advantage as well.

 
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June 7, 2026, 12:11 PM
Jun. 07, 2026, 8:11 am EDT
 
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June 7, 2026, 12:01 PM
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