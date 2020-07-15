Watch Now: Muirfield Village Expected To Play Harder 2nd Week Around ( 2:22 )

Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio will host its second PGA Tour event in a row on Thursday, the 2020 Memorial Tournament. Last week, the course hosted the Workday Charity Open, won by Collin Morikawa. However, this week's 2020 Memorial Tournament will feature deeper rough and faster greens than last week, as well as 73 of the top 100 players in the world. Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming off a win in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2020 Memorial Tournament odds from William Hill.

Justin Thomas (11-1), Rory McIroy (14-1), Patrick Cantlay (14-1) and Dustin Johnson (16-1) round out the top five 2020 Memorial Tournament favorites. Tiger Woods, ranked No. 14 in the world, will make his first PGA Tour start since February and is listed at 20-1 ahead of Thursday's 2020 Memorial Tournament tee times. Before making any 2020 Memorial Tournament picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson nailed the Memorial Tournament last year. Johnson had Patrick Cantlay as one of his best bets, noting that the course was perfect for his game and he had been knocking on the door for a victory. Cantlay went 19-under and beat Adam Scott by two strokes for his second PGA Tour victory.

It was part of Johnson's stellar 2019 season. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Brooks Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and rolling to victory.

Johnson completely called the season-ending Tour Championship. He predicted Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win, and those were the top three finishers. Anyone who followed Johnson's golf picks saw huge returns.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Memorial Tournament picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 Memorial Tournament expert picks

Johnson wants no part of Jon Rahm, even though he is second in the world and is among a gaggle of elite players at 22-1. The 25-year-old ranks seventh this season in strokes gained off the tee (.698) and eighth in total strokes gained (1.649). He also is ninth in scoring average (69.614).

However, he has struggled since the restart. He also missed the cut in his only appearance in the Memorial and doesn't have the stats to indicate success at Muirfield Village. "His game seems stuck in second gear," Johnson told SportsLine.

Instead, Johnson is high on Webb Simpson, a long shot at 22-1. This 34-year-old from North Carolina ranks second in the FedEx Cup Standings and owns an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 5. He is coming off a tie for eighth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago.

Last month, Simpson won the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. Even though he has only one top-10 at the Memorial, "he is 12th in strokes gained tee to green, tied for ninth in greens in regulation and ninth in scrambling, indicating he could have a strong week," Johnson told SportsLine. He's a player to target with your 2020 Memorial Tournament bets.

How to make 2020 Memorial Tournament predictions

Additionally, Johnson is all over a monster long shot whose "game has been strong since the break" and has a track record of success at Muirfield Village. This up-and-coming player is a true sleeper pick, but he could be poised to pull off stunning victory. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the Memorial Tournament 2020? Where do Rahm and Koepka finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 Memorial Tournament, all from the insider who knows what it takes to win at Muirfield Village.

2020 Memorial Tournament odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jon Rahm 22-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Rickie Fowler 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Patrick Reed 55-1

Justin Rose 55-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Jason Day 60-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Joaquin Niemann 66-1

Jordan Spieth 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Paul Casey 70-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Kevin Streelman 70-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Kevin Kisner 90-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Matthew Wolff 100-1

Doc Redman 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1