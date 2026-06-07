2026 Memorial Tournament purse: Prize money, payouts from $20 million pool at Jack Nicklaus' event

The 2026 Memorial Tournament has brought the PGA Tour's top stars back to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for Jack Nicklaus' annual event. The Memorial has long been one of the premier events on the PGA Tour calendar, boasting a long list of strong winners since its first edition in 1976, headlined by five-time champion Tiger Woods. Woods is the last (and only) player to three-peat at Muirfield Village, but he could have company this year if Scottie Scheffler is able to rally back and capture another victory at Jack's place.

Scheffler took home the $4 million winner's share in 2024 and 2025, and he will look to push his career earnings at the Memorial north of eight figures this year. The Memorial is one of the signature events on the PGA Tour calendar that features a cut, as the 72-player field will be trimmed to the top 50 and ties after Friday's second round. That cut is the reason for the bump in the winner's share of the $20 million purse compared to the no-cut signature events that pay out $3.6 million to the champion.

Scheffler is just one of many prominent names in the field, which includes Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley and more. Many top players will use this as their final tune-up for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in two weeks.

Below is the full breakdown of prize money and payouts for each spot on the final leaderboard.

2026 Memorial Tournament prize money, payouts

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $4,000,000

2nd: $2,200,000

3rd: $1,400,000

4th: $1,000,000

5th: $840,000

6th: $760,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $646,000

9th: $600,000

10th: $556,000

11th: $514,000

12th: $472,000

13th: $430,000

14th: $389,000

15th: $369,000

16th: $349,000

17th: $329,000

18th: $309,000

19th: $289,000

20th: $269,000

21st: $250,000

22nd: $233,000

23rd: $216,000

24th: $200,000

25th: $184,000

26th: $168,000

27th: $161,000

28th: $154,000

29th: $147,000

30th: $140,000

31st: $133,000

32nd: $126,000

33rd: $119,000

34th: $114,000

35th: $109,000

36th: $104,000

37th: $99,000

38th: $94,000

39th: $90,000

40th: $86,000

41st: $82,000

42nd: $78,000

43rd: $74,000

44th: $70,000

45th: $66,000

46th: $62,000

47th: $58,000

48th: $56,000

49th: $54,000

50th: $52,000

51st: $51,000

52nd: $52,000

53rd: $49,000

54th: $48,000

55th: $47,000

56th: $46,000

57th: $45,000

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,000

60th: $42,000

61st: $41,000

62nd: $40,000