2026 Memorial Tournament purse: Prize money, payouts from $20 million pool at Jack Nicklaus' event

The 2026 Memorial Tournament has brought the PGA Tour's top stars back to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for Jack Nicklaus' annual event. The Memorial has long been one of the premier events on the PGA Tour calendar, boasting a long list of strong winners since its first edition in 1976, headlined by five-time champion Tiger Woods. Woods is the last (and only) player to three-peat at Muirfield Village, but he could have company this year if Scottie Scheffler is able to rally back and capture another victory at Jack's place.
Scheffler took home the $4 million winner's share in 2024 and 2025, and he will look to push his career earnings at the Memorial north of eight figures this year. The Memorial is one of the signature events on the PGA Tour calendar that features a cut, as the 72-player field will be trimmed to the top 50 and ties after Friday's second round. That cut is the reason for the bump in the winner's share of the $20 million purse compared to the no-cut signature events that pay out $3.6 million to the champion.
Scheffler is just one of many prominent names in the field, which includes Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley and more. Many top players will use this as their final tune-up for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in two weeks.
Below is the full breakdown of prize money and payouts for each spot on the final leaderboard.
2026 Memorial Tournament prize money, payouts
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $52,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000