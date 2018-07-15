Michael Kim breaks records in runaway victory at the 2018 John Deere Classic
Kim finished 27 under and eight strokes clear of the field on Sunday evening
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) -- Michael Kim shot a final-round 66 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic by a record-setting eight strokes and pick up his first victory on the PGA Tour.
Kim, who turned 25 on Saturday, finished at 27-under 257 -- breaking Steve Stricker's tournament record from 2010 by one shot. He also qualified for next week's British Open at Carnoustie.
Bronson Burgoon, Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder all finished at 19 under.
Kim took all the drama out of the final round with birdies on his first three holes and secured the largest margin of victory during the tournament's stay at TPC Deere Run, which began in 2000. J.P. Hayes (2002) and Vijay Singh (2003) won the event by four strokes.
