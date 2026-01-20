LIV Golf announced on Tuesday that reigning NCAA individual champion Michael La Sasso signed a deal to join Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers team for the 2026 season.

La Sasso was the No. 13-ranked amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings coming into the year after a stellar 2025 that saw him help the U.S. to a Walker Cup victory as well as winning the individual NCAA championship while at Ole Miss. La Sasso will now join Mickelson, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele as the four members of the HyFlyers for 2026.

In making the leap to LIV, La Sasso is giving up an invite to the Masters field after earning an exemption as the NCAA champion. It's a considerable decision from La Sasso, but the LIV opportunity was one he couldn't pass up, even if it delays the start of his major championship career. Both La Sasso and Mickelson issued statements on his arrival to the HyFlyers.

"I'm incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career," said La Sasso.. "It's a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don't take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC. My focus is on learning, continuing to improve, and doing everything I can to help our team succeed."

"Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that's evident every time he tees it up," said Mickelson. "He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC. We're excited to support his development, accelerate his learning curve, and help him achieve his goals—while he, in turn, makes our team even stronger."

It has been a busy offseason in the golf world, with Brooks Koepka's departure from LIV and reinstatement to the PGA Tour creating some serious questions about LIV's future. It was a clear sign the PGA Tour would welcome back elite players like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, albeit with some financial penalty for defecting to LIV in the first place.

Rahm and DeChambeau both pledged their commitment to staying with LIV for the 2026 season, but DeChambeau's contract is up after this year and his future remains a huge domino yet to be toppled.

With those two still at the top but their roster of household names taking a hit with Koepka leaving, LIV's focus has to be on taking swings on potential young stars. Adding La Sasso represents just that, and both LIV and La Sasso will hope he can thrive and make a name for himself there.