Michelle Wie wins first event in four years, calls walk-off the 'best putt of my career'

Shortly before the theatrics at the WGC-Mexico Championship where Phil Mickelson took his 43rd PGA Tour win, another wunderkind claimed her fifth title in Singapore. Michelle Wie won the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship about as dramatically as you could win a golf tournament (Justin Thomas's work not withstanding). The win was her first since taking the 2014 U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst.

Wie buried a 36-foot putt on the 72nd hole to get to 17 under and beat a group of four that included Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson and Jenny Shin by one each. The putt is more unbelievable every time I watch it.

"I think I hit that hole pretty hard," said Wie, "but I think that has to be the best putt of my career so far."

We (I) have made a lot of Mickelson's first win in nearly five years, but Wie has experienced all the ups and downs Lefty has and then some. She has been injured, struggled with swing issues and generally run the gamut of what it's like to be a professional golfer.

"I'm so proud of me and my caddie and my entire team," said Wie. "It's been a long time since I've been up here, so it feels pretty good. It feels great. [2014 is] a long time ago. I was on the stage; this feels new, it's such a long time. It's been a tough journey since 2014. I think it's been kind of well documented. You know, I've had some injuries, had a really bad year, just lost a lot of confidence.

"I'm just really proud of myself for pulling myself out of it. I felt like I had a good year last year, a year where I built confidence, and I just want to keep building confidence from there. I just want to keep rising. I just want to keep playing the best I can, trying the hardest I can and trying to become the best player that I can be."

With the win Wie moves to No. 14 in the world and to No. 2 in the Race to CME Globe (the LPGA's version of the FedEx Cup).

"Woke up thinking it was all a dream, but it's all just hitting me now," Wie wrote on Instagram. "Want to take a moment to thank everyone that helped me get back to holding a trophy again. Couldn't have done it without my team and their unwavering support! And thank you to my amazing fans for sticking with me through all my tough times and never giving up on me."