Nelly Korda won the 2026 Chevron Championship on Sunday with a performance worthy of her return to No. 1 in women's golf. Staking herself a five-shot lead entering the final round, she was efficient and effective, remaining four shots away from the field all afternoon at Memorial Park.

Korda closed the tournament with a 2-under 70, claiming a five-shot victory and the third major championship of her career.

The victory marks her 17th on the LPGA Tour and 21st worldwide. It moved the 27-year-old American star back to the top of the women's world rankings for the first time since August 2025.

Korda not only pulled off a wire-to-wire win, she ensured the Chevron Championship was never really a contest. After hitting 5-iron to 5 feet for birdie on the 16th hole of her opening round on Thursday, Korda never gave up the lead.

In doing so, she joined Juli Inkster (1989) and Amy Alcott (1991), both at Nabisco Dinah Shore, as the only players in the last 50 years to win LPGA majors when leading by multiple shots after each round.

Korda may just be getting started on another stellar season. She has competed in the final group across each of the five tournaments she has played this year, winning the season opener and the first major, while finishing runner-up in the other three.

Korda previously won the Chevron Championship in 2024 for the second major of her career, following her victory at the 2021 Women's PGA Championship. She swept the major LPGA awards in 2024 but went winless in 2025 before her victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to open the 2026 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.