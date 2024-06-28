World No. 1 Nelly Korda announced Friday that she has withdrawn from the Ladies European Tour Aramco Team Series tournament to be held next week at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England. Korda cited that a dog bit her last weekend in Seattle after missing the cut in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda posted on her social media. "On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully. I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon."

Korda would have served as the defending champion at the Centurion Club; she held off Charley Hull for a four-stroke victory in last year's tournament. Setting a historic pace at the onset of 2024, Korda became the fourth LPGA golfer to win six times before the month of June including a streak of five straight victories at one point.

Capturing her second major championship during this span, the smooth-swinging right hander has since hit a speed bump in her game. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open where she opened with an 80, Korda has since been a weekend omission at the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship where she closed with a second-round 81.

Korda did not cite a timeline for her return. Depending on the severity of the bite, it is possible we see Korda at the fourth major championship of the season — the Amundi Evian Championship on July 11-14 — before she defends her gold medal at the Paris Olympics from August 7-10.