An excerpt published by Golf Digest from "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk" by Billy Walters alleges Phil Mickelson attempted to place a $400,000 wager on the U.S. team to win the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club. Walters, an entrepreneur widely known as one of the most successful sports bettors ever, touched on his relationship with Mickelson in his new book.

The excerpt claims Walters and Mickelson entered a sports wagering partnership in May 2008 with Mickelson placing bets through various offshore accounts. The six-time major champion would wager on baseball, football and basketball at both the professional and college levels. However, Walters alleges Mickelson wanted to place a hefty sum in September 2012 for the Ryder Cup while Mickelson was a member of the U.S. team:

In late September 2012, Phil called me from Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago, site of the 39th Ryder Cup matches between the United States and Europe. He was feeling supremely confident that the American squad led by Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, and Phil himself was about to reclaim the Cup from the Euros. He was so confident that he asked me to place a $400,000 wager for him on the U.S. team to win. I could not believe what I was hearing. "Have you lost your f—ing mind?" I told him. "Don't you remember what happened to Pete Rose?" The former Cincinnati Reds manager was banned from baseball for betting on his own team. "You're seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer" I added. "You'd risk all that for this? I want no part of it." Alright, alright, he replied.

The U.S. team ultimately lost the 2012 Ryder Cup 14.5 to 13.5 after taking a substantial 10 to 6 lead into Sunday Singles. Mickelson was among those players to lose his singles match as Justin Rose overcame a late deficit by winning the last two holes to flip the match and defeat Mickelson 1 UP.

Whether Mickelson actually placed this wager or not remains unknown, and his partnership with Walters came to an end just two years later in 2014.

"My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it," Mickelson told Sports Illustrated last summer. "And I've been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I'm at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time."

When asked Thursday for a response to the excerpt, Mickelson said "I'm gonna pass today."