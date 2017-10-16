New Masters chairman Fred Ridley starts job, speaks about his inspiration

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, Fred Ridley became the seventh chairman in Augusta National Golf Club and Masters history. Ridley took the reins from previous chairman Billy Payne, and he released a statement about what he's looking forward to as the head of the ANGC.

Ridley had a stellar amateur career at Florida and even played in three Masters as an amateur. He's the last U.S. Amateur champion to never turn professional.

"Throughout my life, Bobby Jones has been my idol and role model," Ridley said in a statement. "I remember meeting Clifford Roberts during my first visit to Augusta National as an amateur invitee more than four decades ago. So to become Chairman of Augusta National and the Masters is beyond humbling. I stand ready to embrace the responsibilities that come with this important position, strengthened by the lessons the sport teaches and the example of those who have provided leadership to me over the years.

"As Chairman, I will always look to Jones and Roberts as a source of wisdom and inspiration. I fully subscribe to their mandate of constant improvement and their commitment to maintaining the highest standard in all that we do. I pledge to use my deep-rooted respect for the customs and traditions they established to further elevate our Club and Tournament, while continuing their mission of contributing to the development of the sport around the world."

Ridley takes over the club and tournament after 12 years of service from Payne. His tenure tied the second-longest tenure in club history after Roberts served for 46 years as one of the founders.

Clifford Roberts (1931–1976)

William Lane (1976–1980)

Hord Hardin (1980–1991)

Jackson T. Stephens (1991–1998)

Hootie Johnson (1998–2006)

Billy Payne (2006–2017)

Fred Ridley (2017-)

"I would like to thank Billy Payne, our esteemed Chairman Emeritus, who appointed me as his successor," added Ridley. "His confidence in allowing me this honor has already had a profound impact on my life. I am grateful to consider him a friend and mentor, both personally and professionally."

Ridley will have the heavy burden of pushing the Masters into the future as the most revered of all the major championships. It has not always been that way, and it might not always remain like this. But for now, Ridley inherits the crown jewel of the golf world. Payne nurtured both the tournament and the club into the 2010s, and he did a great job of both. There will be new challenges for Ridley starts his job, and I'm excited to see what unfolds.