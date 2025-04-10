Augusta National showed its teeth Thursday despite ideal weather conditions as the course played extremely firm and fast for the first round of the 2025 Masters. While there were a few low scores posted, big numbers lurked around every corner. Unfortunately for Nick Dunlap, he seemed to find each and every one of those spots in his first competitive round at this pristine course.

Dunlap, who missed the cut as an amateur in 2024, opened his first playing of ANGC as a professional with an 18-over 90, which made a bit of unfortunate Masters history. That 90 is the highest score from a player under the age of 50 at the Masters since 1956 when Charlie Kunkle Jr. carded a 95, according to Justin Ray.

It was an extremely difficult day for the 21-year-old out of Alabama as he did not make a birdie on his round and was clearly fighting his swing all day. He hit just six fairways and six greens in regulation, which is not the recipe for success around Augusta National.

Dunlap made a triple bogey, four double bogeys, seven bogeys and just six pars.

His round got off to a rough start with three bogeys in his first four holes, but the 5th was where his day got especially tough. A triple on the most difficult hole on the course moved him to 6 over through five, and he would go on to shoot a 7-over 43 on the first nine. On a day where the second nine played far more difficult than the first, that was not a good sign; he shot a 47 on the second nine with four doubles.

It was tough to watch at times, as it was abundantly clear that the young man was just not comfortable with his swing and things started to move quickly for him. At any golf course, when your head gets spinning, it can be tough to get it back on track. Given how much trouble awaits players at Augusta National when their shots are imprecise, the round simply spiraled out of control for Dunlap.

While any hopes of a made cut are now gone, Dunlap's attention will shift to just trying to find some positivity before he exits his first Masters. He will hope to make many more starts at Augusta National and will not want to have a 90 be the freshest thing in his memory should he make a return in 2026.