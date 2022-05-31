The "Nickelodeon Slime Cup" was announced on Tuesday as a fun, kid-centric golf event featuring some of the biggest names not only in professional golf but also in professional sports. Taking place on June 25, people who tune in can expect to see a seven-hole match on a tricked-out golf course made specifically for the viewing pleasure.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Lexi Thompson will lead the four teams and partner up with other athletes, actors and Nickelodeon stars. Joining the four captains are NFL superstar Justin Herbert who will play with Rahm as well as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley who will compete alongside Thompson.

Here are the teams for the event:

Green Team: Professional golfer Collin Morikawa, actor, host and author Terry Crews and Nick star Jaidyn Triplett.

"Nickelodeon delivers a tee-rific golf competition with Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a brand-new special produced with key members from the team behind the popular made-for-TV golf franchise, The Match," Nickelodeon stated in a press release. "The hour-long special will feature four teams as they compete on a 'Nick-ified' golf course to reach an unpredictable final round taking place inside the iconic Rose Bowl stadium. Nickelodeon Slime Cup will simulcast on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons."

While it may not be the green of the Masters jacket, those who are crowned champions will don a Nick orange blazer. That is not to say players will be left without any green as the eventual winners will also receive the privilege of being slimed.