Nine golfers whose careers would take a drastic turn with a Masters victory and green jacket

Winning the Masters can change your life. That's what Ian Poulter alluded to during an interview in a soon-to-be-released episode of the First Cut Podcast. We asked him if he would rather win the Open Championship or the Masters. He said The Open is closer to his heart, but the Masters is more commercially appealing. It changes everything.

Part of winning the Masters is its shifting of the victor's legacy. Even when talking about somebody like Tiger Woods, who up to last year's Masters had 14 major wins and four green jackets, we still think about him differently because he took the 2019 edition. Even more so Trevor Immelman or Danny Willett or Charl Schwartzel -- good golfers who have played well around the world but never won another major.

With that concept in mind -- and while remembering that "need" is a very liberal term here given the seriousness of what's going on around the world -- let's take a look at 10 golfers (of those who have a legit chance at winning) who could most use one of the thick green coats handed out at Augusta National after 72 holes of play are completed.