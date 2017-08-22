Northern Trust 2017: Best daily fantasy golf picks for DraftKings, FanDuel
DFS millionaire Mike McClure gives his optimal DraftKings lineup for the 2017 Northern Trust
This week for the Northern Trust, DraftKings is running a $33 buy-in Dogleg with a $550,000 prize pool.
If you're going to enter the Dogleg, or any daily fantasy golf contest, you'll want to listen to what Mike McClure has to say. He has more than $1 million in DFS winnings and made his career on knowing who to play and who to fade in daily fantasy sports.
All six of his golfers made the cut at the British Open, and anyone who entered his lineup at least doubled their money. At the RBC Canadian Open, five of his six golfers made the cut and the lineup once again cashed in tournaments.
One player he's all over for the Northern Trust is Justin Thomas. Fresh off winning the PGA Championship, Thomas comes into the Northern Trust with plenty of momentum. He only carries the eighth-highest salary on DraftKings at $9,400, but McClure is projecting a top-five finish. Get him in your lineups.
A shocker: Gary Woodland. At just $7,000, McClure thinks Woodland is vastly underpriced for the Northern Trust. He can rack up birdies in a hurry and, given DraftKings' emphasis on birdies and eagles, Woodland is a must-play at this price point.
McClure is also high on a player who's less than $8,000 and is very familiar with greens like the ones golfers will see at Glen Oaks Club. That'll give him a huge leg up and give your team a major boost.
So what Northern Trust lineup should you enter on FanDuel or DraftKings? And what shocking golfer is a must-play this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full DraftKings lineup from the man who's made over $1 million playing DFS and find out.
