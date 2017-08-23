Northern Trust 2017: Live stream, watch online, schedule, TV channel, start time

The first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs starts this week at mysterious Glen Oaks Club in New York. Nearly every star will be in attendance, save Adam Scott (new baby), Brandt Snedeker (bad sternum) and Sergio Garcia (rarely plays early in playoffs) so the golf should be pretty great.

Also, there will be a ton of coverage as yet another PGA Tour season winds down and bleeds into the next one just before a one-month stop around Christmas.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:20 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:20 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio