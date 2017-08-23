Northern Trust 2017: Live stream, watch online, schedule, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Northern Trust live this week
The first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs starts this week at mysterious Glen Oaks Club in New York. Nearly every star will be in attendance, save Adam Scott (new baby), Brandt Snedeker (bad sternum) and Sergio Garcia (rarely plays early in playoffs) so the golf should be pretty great.
Also, there will be a ton of coverage as yet another PGA Tour season winds down and bleeds into the next one just before a one-month stop around Christmas.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7:20 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:20 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
