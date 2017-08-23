Northern Trust 2017 odds: Picks from model that called Justin Thomas' PGA Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs start Thursday with the Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Westbury, New York.



A who's who of the PGA Tour will be there, including PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, who's going off at 20/1.



SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open, calling groundbreaking wins from Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. It was all over Jordan Spieth at the British Open from the start and called his third major win after the first round.



At the PGA Championship, SportsLine was high on Thomas, even at 35/1 odds, and pegged him for a run at the title before he even teed off. The result: a career-defining victory.



After analyizing the entire field, SportsLine simulated the Northern Trust 10,000 times, and the results were unexpected.



SportsLine is high on Thomas once again and calling for a top-five finish. Thomas missed three straight cuts in June and July, but enters the Northern Trust with plenty of momentum.

One shocker SportsLine's model is calling: Patrick Reed, who won this event last year by a stroke, doesn't even finish in the top 10. And Jason Day, who won it two years ago, barely makes the top 10.



One huge surprise it's calling for the Northern Trust this year: Jon Rahm (28/1), who missed two cuts and has finished inside the top 40 just once in his past five events. SportsLine's model likes him to bounce back and be in contention this weekend.

Hideki Matsuyama -- 10/1

Jordan Spieth -- 11/1

Rory McIlroy -- 11/1

Rickie Fowler -- 12/1

Dustin Johnson -- 14/1

Jason Day -- 18/1

Brooks Koepka -- 20/1

Justin Thomas -- 20/1

Henrik Stenson -- 25/1

Jon Rahm -- 28/1

Paul Casey -- 33/1

Matt Kuchar -- 35/1

Louis Oosthuizen -- 40/1