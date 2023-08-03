Only four of the 12 designated events on the PGA Tour will feature a cut in 2024, according to a copy of next year's schedule obtained by Golfweek. The schedule will be formally announced at next week's St. Jude Championship as the PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year season for the first time in a decade.

In total, there will be 39 events on the calendar with 12 receiving designated status along with the four major championships. Only the Players Championship, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Memorial Tournament will feature 36-hole cuts. The Players Championship will remain a full-field event while the three player invitationals will feature a maximum of 80 players with the top 50 and ties making the cut.

No cuts will be made made at the season-opening event in Maui (formerly known as the Tournament of Champions), the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship as well as the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events. Designated events will not be mandatory for top players in 2024.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will receive designated status in lieu of the WM Phoenix Open, which will once again conclude on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11). The WM Phoenix Open is not the only tournament to be affected in the new schedule; the Canadian Open will be moved up one week on the calendar and switch spots with The Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament will now be played in June and kicks off a stretch of three straight designated events with the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship to follow. The Paris Olympics will affect the schedule, too, as the competition takes place the week before the Wyndham Championship, pushing the regular-season finale and the postseason back by a week.

Following the 2024 season, a fall series emerges where players will jostle for positioning for the 2025 season.

Notable changes to 2024 PGA Tour schedule