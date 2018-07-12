Odds, complete prop bets on Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson match now available
Big Cat and Lefty for $10 million? Yeah, the GOAT would be the favorite there
If Phil Mickelson and any amount of money are involved, then you know we're sure to get odds on the match. So when Lefty and $10 million (and Tiger Woods) are involved, the odds are quite comprehensive.
After news broke last week that Mickelson and Woods are trying to put together one of the iconic heads-up matches of our lifetime, bookmakers got busy in their workshops with some theoretical numbers on what a match like that would look like on a Vegas board.
Here's what one of them -- SportsBettingDime.com-- came up with.
Odds to win
- Tiger Woods 2/3
- Phil Mickelson 3/2
Odds the $10 Million Tiger-Phil match happens: 1/2
Spread: Tiger (– 1.5 holes)
Odds on when they play
- August: 12/1
- September: 8/1
- October: 5/2
- November: 7/3
- December: 5/1
- 2019: 16/1
Tiger's shirt color
- Red: 3/1
- White: 3/1
- Black: 4/1
- Field: 7/3
Phil's Shirt Color
- White: 5/3
- Black: 5/2
- Blue: 4/1
- Field: 6/1
Odds of an ace by either player: 399-1
Odds a penalty stroke is assessed to either player: 25-1
Odds on where they play
- Nevada: 5/3
- California: 5/1
- Hawaii: 8/1
- New York: 10/1
- Arizona: 12/1
- Field: 4/1
Odds of being selected to play in the "undercard" of Woods-Mickelson
- Rory McIlroy: 4/1
- Patrick Reed: 4/1
- Dustin Johnson: 7/1
- Rickie Fowler: 9/1
- Jordan Spieth: 12/1
- Sergio Garcia: 15/1
- Brooks Koepka: 15/1
- Michelle Wi: 24/1
- John Daly: 24/1
- Tony Romo: 39/1
- Lexi Thompson: 39/1
- Bill Murray: 49/1
- John Smoltz: 49/1
- Greg Norman: 59/1
- Justin Timberlake: 74/1
- Steph Curry: 99/1
- Charles Barkley: 99/1
- Aaron Rodgers: 124/1
I love living in a country where you can bet on what color shirt a man who is about to play 18 holes of golf for $10 million will wear. Long live the United States of America.
Also, I laughed out loud at the thought of Mickelson assessing himself a penalty stroke on national television in front of Woods before giving a big wink at one of the 1,000,000 cameras. We need an undercard, by the way, and you could do a lot worse than Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed. The golf there might usurp whatever Woods and Mickelson did later on.
Finally, over my own dead body am I going to bet against Phil Mickelson with this much money at stake. Woods should be (and would be) the favorite, but I'm either abstaining or pushing all of my chips onto Team Phil.
