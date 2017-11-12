OHL Classic at Mayakoba results: Patton Kizzire holds off Rickie Fowler by one

Patton Kizzire may have won an out-of-season tournament, but that doesn't mean it was easy. Kizzire took his first PGA Tour victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday in Playa del Carmen, but he had to hold off the No. 10 player in the world to do it.

Rickie Fowler trailed Kizzire by one after Fowler shot a 67 and Kizzire a 66 in an early third round on Sunday which got bumped a day because of weather. Both men came back in the afternoon for another 18 holes with Kizzire at 15 under and Fowler at 14 under. Both shot 4-under 67s, and it came down to the very last hole.

Fowler pumped his drive in the fairway at the par-4 finishing hole. Kizzire nearly rolled one into a left-hand bunker. But even with a choked-up grip and narrow stance next to the bunker, Kizzire was still able to get his second shot inside of Fowler's.

What a golf shot.

From there, both men two-putted and Kizzire, at 19 under, won by one in the fourth start of his year and 63rd of his career. With the prize money from winning this event, Kizzire will have nearly exceeded his best-ever year total of $1.5 million just a month into the 2017-18 season, which is remarkable.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I felt good," Kizzire told Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz. "I've been in tough spots before, and I drew from all my experiences. I'm pretty excited and emotional right now. I was glad to get it done. Rickie made me work hard."

It looked like @pkizzire was in trouble.



Then he saved par. He leads by three shots.

That he did. After four birdies in his first 11 holes, Kizzire started to unwind a little bit on the par-5 13th when he hit his tee shot out of bounds. He was able to recover, though, and made a long par save. He only made one bogey over his last 35 holes.

To compound that, Fowler one-putted seven of the last eight holes and birdied Nos. 13, 16 and 17 before leaving his birdie putt on No. 18 short of the cup. It was a disappointing finish for him, but it was a strong first week of the season for one of the 10 best players in the world.

His putter looked as hot as ever as he poured in lengthy putts all day, even though he couldn't get he last 30-footer to go. The concern for Fowler (if you want to call it that) is not with the flat stick, though. For him to take the leap from great to elite, he'll have to become just slightly better with his iron play and off the tee. He was top 40 in both last year, but if he can figure out how to be top 25 this season, he'll win ... a lot.

Sunday was all about Kizzire, though. After three days that included just two rounds because weather pelted Mexico for most of Thursday-Saturday, he withstood a feisty run from one of the world's best. There are first wins, and then there are first wins. Even if it came in mid-November, Sunday's victory felt like the latter for him.

"I want to win golf tournaments," he added to Golf Channel. "It feels good to get it done today. That gives me a lot of confidence. I understand there's a lot of good players out here. I just want to keep working hard and win bigger and bigger tournaments."

He'll have an opportunity now as this win will get him into the year-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and push the No. 236 player in the world closer to the top 100 where he can potentially move up and get into the majors and WGC events.

For now, though, he'll celebrate a special week in Mexico and the first PGA Tour win of his career.