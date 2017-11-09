Olympic Club in California to host 2028 PGA Championship, 2032 Ryder Cup
A five-time U.S. Open host will accommodate the PGA of America in the future
After hosting the U.S. Open in 1955, 1966, 1987, 1998 and 2012, Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, will now host a PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.
It was announced on Wednesday that the Club will host the 2028 PGA Championship and 2032 Ryder Cup.
"This is a special moment for our Association, to return the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup to the west coast," PGA of America President Paul Levy said. "We're excited to showcase The Olympic Club and its Lake Course, and combine them with the many tastes, sights and sounds that make San Francisco and the Bay Area so distinct."
"Our membership is elated to host the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, two more gems that add to the rich multi-sport history of America's oldest athletic club," said Dan Dillon, president of The Olympic Club. "Our collective anticipation for these signature events has already begun as we look forward to again welcoming golf's finest players to the famed Lake Course. I also want to thank the PGA of America for this opportunity, their partnership and service to the game of golf."
So your Ryder Cup venues (that we know of) in the future look like this:
- 2018: Le Golf National (Paris, France)
- 2020: Whistling Straits (Haven, Wisconsin)
- 2022: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Rome, Italy)
- 2024: Bethpage Black (Farmingdale, New York)
- 2032: Olympic Club (San Francisco, California)
The 2028 PGA Championship is the farthest planned PGA Championship. Here are the future planned sites:
- 2018 Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri
- 2019 Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York
- 2020 Harding Park, San Francisco, California
- 2021 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island (South Carolina) Golf Resort
- 2022 Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey
- 2023 Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York
- 2028 The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California
Southern Hills in Tulsa will also get a PGA Championship between 2024-2030, although it is not known when that exact date will be.
