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2026 Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 1 at Royal Birkdale

Live scores, updates and highlights from the first round of the 154th Open Championship

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Serving as host of The Open for the first time in nine years, Royal Birkdale appears to be pristine, albeit crispy, as action begins early Thursday in an attempt to crown Champion Golfer of the Year after 72 holes. The 2026 Open Championship concludes the year's major campaign, as the season has not entirely gone according to expectations.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is winless since the first event of the year. Rory McIlroy has not shown up as frequently as some expected at the start. Matt Fitzpatrick has made a legitimate case to be named PGA Tour Player of the Year. Bryson DeChambeau has yet to make the cut at any of the majors, facing a potential golden sombrero come Friday afternoon. Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and other Englishmen in the field will undoubtedly have homefield advantage at the Southport, England, course, but there's no telling how this Open will conclude. And that, of course, is why the tournament is played.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Open Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 1 tee times and our complete 2026 Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

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