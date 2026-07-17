This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Royal Birkdale

Live scores, updates and highlights from the second round of the 154th Open Championship

By
 &
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The second round of the 2026 Open Championship will see some of the game's top stars jockeying for position at the top of the leaderboard, while a few pretournament favorites begin Friday with work to do just to make the weekend at Royal Birkdale. Despite light winds early, the course showed its quality as a major championship host, and as we've seen all year in the majors, a bunched leaderboard after the first round means chaos is likely ahead for Friday. 

The overnight leader, Jackson Suber, will be off early. Headlining the chase pack are Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau, the former searching for his first major championship victory while the latter is trying to salvage his 2026 season after missing the cut in the first three majors. Also in the hunt entering the second round is the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, who got off to a fast start in the first round before cooling off on the back nine. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick sit just outside the number, while Xander Schauffele is just inside.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Open Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and our complete 2026 Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updates
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Round 1 takeaways: Royal Birkdale open to interpretation

Bryson DeChambeau ranked first in driving distance during Round 1 of the 2026 Open, signing for a 3-under 67. Francesco Molinari ranked 150th and inked the same score. Tyrrell Hatton was second to DeChambeau with a 68, while Collin Morikawa was one behind Molinari in driving distance and tied the Englishman's tally.

Royal Birkdale proved on Thursday what many already knew: There's no one right answer to solve the riddle provided by the course. Players have their full bags at their disposal, and while some found answers, others will continue to search for them over the next 54 holes. That is the beauty of Royal Birkdale and this championship: The choose-your-own-adventure nature that unfolded on Thursday.

2026 Open takeaways: Rory McIlroy's struggle proves interpretive Royal Birkdale will remain tough test
Patrick McDonald
2026 Open takeaways: Rory McIlroy's struggle proves interpretive Royal Birkdale will remain tough test
 
Pinned
Link copied

Round 2 hole locations at Royal Birkdale

Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    How Wind Will Impact Strategy in Rd 2 of The Open Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    How will Jackson Suber Perform in Rd 2 of The Open Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Golfers to Watch in Rd 2 of The Open Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Jackson Suber Takes Solo Lead in Open Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Scottie Scheffler Bounces Back After Missed Cut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Bryson DeChambeau's Round 1 Recap at The Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Rory McIlroy Struggles With Putting At The Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    What Has to Change for Scottie Scheffler to Defend Title?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Previewing Rory McIlroy at The Open Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Golfers That Can Win The Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Golfers That Can Win The Open Championship: Tommy Fleetwood

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Why Sam Burns Can Win The Open Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Can Russell Henley Win The Open Championship?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Can Justin Thomas Win The Open Championship?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Open Championship Contenders: Patrick Reed

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Scottie Scheffler Begins Open Championship Title Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Will Rory McIlroy's Lighter Schedule Pay Off at The Open?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Will Viktor Hovland Win His First Major at The Open?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Justin Rose's Consistency at Majors

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Brayden Burries Contending for Summer League MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox Jump 10 Spots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    MLB Power Rankings: What's Wrong With The Mariners?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    MLB Power Rankings: Marlins Remain in Top 10

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    World Cup Final: Spain's Youth vs Argentina's Experience

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Clemson's Path To CFP Is Brutal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Gary Trent Jr.'s Confusing $64M Bucks Contract

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    James Franklin Begins New Adventure at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Spain vs. Argentina: 2026 World Cup Final Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Browns QB Battle: Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson

See All PGA Videos