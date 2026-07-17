2026 Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Royal Birkdale

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The second round of the 2026 Open Championship will see some of the game's top stars jockeying for position at the top of the leaderboard, while a few pretournament favorites begin Friday with work to do just to make the weekend at Royal Birkdale. Despite light winds early, the course showed its quality as a major championship host, and as we've seen all year in the majors, a bunched leaderboard after the first round means chaos is likely ahead for Friday.

The overnight leader, Jackson Suber, will be off early. Headlining the chase pack are Cameron Young and Bryson DeChambeau, the former searching for his first major championship victory while the latter is trying to salvage his 2026 season after missing the cut in the first three majors. Also in the hunt entering the second round is the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, who got off to a fast start in the first round before cooling off on the back nine. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick sit just outside the number, while Xander Schauffele is just inside.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Open Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 2 tee times and our complete 2026 Open TV schedule and coverage guide.