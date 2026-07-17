2026 Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 2 at Royal Birkdale

Round 1 takeaways: Royal Birkdale open to interpretation
Bryson DeChambeau ranked first in driving distance during Round 1 of the 2026 Open, signing for a 3-under 67. Francesco Molinari ranked 150th and inked the same score. Tyrrell Hatton was second to DeChambeau with a 68, while Collin Morikawa was one behind Molinari in driving distance and tied the Englishman's tally.
Royal Birkdale proved on Thursday what many already knew: There's no one right answer to solve the riddle provided by the course. Players have their full bags at their disposal, and while some found answers, others will continue to search for them over the next 54 holes. That is the beauty of Royal Birkdale and this championship: The choose-your-own-adventure nature that unfolded on Thursday.