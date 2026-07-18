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2026 Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 3 at Royal Birkdale

Live scores, updates and highlights from Moving Day at the 154th Open Championship

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Controversy was abound entering the weekend at the 2026 Open Championship, as a two-stroke penalty assessed to Bryson DeChambeau at the end of his second round led to speculation that the two-time U.S. Open winner would not compete over the final 36 holes. Alas, cooler heads prevailed, DeChambeau is planning to play his scheduled tee time, and the final major of the season will continue unabated.

Unexpected leader Lucas Herbert will be in pole position when he takes the course on Saturday after tying a major championship record by scoring 62 on Friday. He holds a two-shot lead on Cameron Young, Jackson Suber and Ryan Gerard with DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim and Sam Burns, who also shot 62 on Friday, sitting one further back in a tie for 5th. Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler are all firmly in contention as Moving Day begins, but who will ascend to the top of the leaderboard before Sunday's final round? 

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Open Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 3 tee times and our complete 2026 Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

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