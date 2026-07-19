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2026 Open leaderboard: Live updates, coverage, scores and standings for Round 4 at Royal Birkdale

Live scores, updates and highlights from the final round of the 154th Open Championship

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The final round of the 2026 Open Championship promises to provide plenty of drama. Sam Burns takes a two-shot lead into Sunday at Royal Birkdale in pursuit of his first career major championship, and most of the chase pack will also be feeling the nerves of trying to win in a major for the first time. Burns has created a bit of space, but it's incredibly bunched up behind him. 

Bryson DeChambeau, who has been the dominant story of the first three days, begins the final stanza four off Burns' pace as the only player in the top 10 with a major title to his name. The other major winners lurking are back in T11 where Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama are all 4 under, six off the lead. Despite that deficit, all feel like the Claret Jug is still attainable, given the scoring we've seen this week, with three players (including Burns) matching the men's major championship record with 62s.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Open Championship leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 4 tee times and our complete 2026 Open TV schedule and coverage guide.

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