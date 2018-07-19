Open Championship 2018: Rory McIlroy's aggressive plan results in first-round 69

Rory McIlroy shot a quiet 2-under 69 on Thursday at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie to climb into contention and within three of the lead at the time he finished. McIlroy made three birdies and one bogey, and despite what 14 pars would seem to say, he played aggressively throughout.

On a brown, fast course that nobody really knows what to do with yet, McIlroy put the pedal down for most of the day and drove it as far as he could, landing spots be damned. For the most part, it worked. And when it didn't, he leveraged a putter that looked better than it has in a while to get under par and among the leaders.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a golf course play this firm," McIlroy told Golf Channel. "Marc Leishman said, 'Maybe Chambers Bay on the weekend.' It's a different test. It's a different examination this week. There's a lot of different ways to play. There's more than one way to play the golf course this week."

Even after Round 1, players still seemed unsure of exactly how they wanted to attack tough pins on a benign Scottish day. It became apparent that even with fairways rolling forever and greens slowed down to a crawl, Carnousite is never (and will never be) easy.

"With the way it's playing this week, I think the more aggressive you can be, the better," McIlroy said of his strategy. "I hit some driver in some spots today that I thought were going to be bad, and they ended up OK. The rough is very playable.

"As long as you miss your ball on the right side of the fairway because a lot of these pins were tucked away, they were tough to get to. If you give yourself a bit more of an angle ... it actually helped you. I got away with it a little bit today. The more aggressive you can be, the better."

The biggest shot of the day for McIlroy wasn't actually a drive or an iron shot. It was a lengthy par putt on the par-3 16th. After hitting what appeared to be a solid tee shot that landed just short of the pin but rolled through the green and down a hill, McIlroy hit a mediocre chip and had work to do to keep a clean card on the back nine. He holed a putt that is the type of putt you hole on a Thursday to win a major championship.

Now McIlroy has 54 holes remaining with few big names ahead of him. Of the handful of golfers ahead of him on the leaderboard at the time he finished, none have major championship wins. He is the biggest dog.

The 69 also might be a harbinger for him. In all four of his major wins, he's shot something in the 60s in the first round. He's also been inside the top 10 after 18 holes in all four. Combine that with the fact that the last nine Open winners have all been in the top 15 after Round 1, and McIlroy contending for a second Claret Jug becomes easy to envision.

Opening round 69 for @McIlroyRory. Here are his finishes the previous 6 times he's shot an opening round in the majors in the 60s:



Won

T-8

Won

Won

T-5

T-5 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 19, 2018

There's still a long way to go, and McIlroy hasn't necessarily been elite on slick courses like this one. However, if the wind doesn't blow, he'll have a great chance of sticking around until the very end because of how mild the rough is. McIlroy can let the driver eat and not concern himself with the consequences on most holes.

His tournament will likely turn on how he plays in Round 2. He'll go early on Friday, and if he starts galloping around a nasty track like this one with something else in the mid-to-high 60s, it's game on for major title No. 5.