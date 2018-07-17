Open Championship 2018: Tiger Woods hits 3-iron 330, excited at Carnoustie's opportunity

Tiger Woods agrees with recent history and something that would seem to be anecdotally true: that The Open Championship is the "easiest" major to win for older golfers. Interestingly, The Open does not have the oldest average winning age, but it does have a recent string of players in their 40s (or close to it) grabbing the Claret Jug.

The average age of the previous 6 Open champions is 38.5. Average world rank of previous 5 is 16.8. Kuchar: age 39, ranked 18th. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 23, 2017

This is something I thought about a lot and wrote about some leading up to this week's Open Championship, and Woods seems to agree with the notion.

"I would say yes [it gives me the best chance for long-term success] because of the fact that you don't have to be long to play on a links-style golf course," Woods told reporters on Tuesday.

"You get to places like Augusta National, which is just a big ballpark, and the golf course outgrows you, unfortunately," Woods added. "But links-style courses, you can roll the ball. I hit a 3-iron that went down there 330. Even if I get a little bit older, I can still chase some wood or long club down there and hit the ball the same distance."

Wait -- 330 yards?! This is going to be a primary storyline throughout the week. Woods reiterated that golf balls are rolling faster on fairways than they are on the greens. How will players stop drives short of bunkers and burns? How will they control distances at all?

I do trust Woods' ability to do a lot of this with his longer irons. What I'm not positive I trust is the putter. It sounds like Tiger is sticking with the mallet putter he used at the Quicken Loans National last month where he finished top 10 in putting in the field that week. This will be his first major of the season testing that stick out.

Because I know I'm not the only one who's curious, Tiger still has the @TaylorMadeGolf TP Black Copper Ardmore 3 putter in the bag at Carnoustie. pic.twitter.com/07EknnqIKd — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 15, 2018

"[The mallet putter] has a little more swing to it," Woods told reporters. "I've struggled on slower greens throughout my entire career. It's one of the reasons why I think I really like the fact that this putter has grooves, so it does roll initially a little bit faster and a little bit more true and it is a little bit hotter."

This is going to be an intriguing Open for myriad reasons, and Woods' equipment choices are certainly one of those. Everyone is going to be trying and testing different clubs and methods this week at Carnoustie, and if that's true, that's to Tiger's advantage in a big way. The most brilliant golfer of all time trying to solve The Open's toughest riddle. I don't know that it will happen, but I'm starting to like his chances.