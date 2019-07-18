Open Championship 2019: Emiliano Grillo makes early ace at Royal Portrush

Emiliano Grillo made the first hole in one of the 2019 Open Championship on Thursday on the 13th hole, a 192-yard par 3. Grillo's shot crested over a hill on the left side of the green and never left the center of the cup.

Royal Portrush's greens have been running incredibly slow so far for this event, but from that distance, it's still difficult to get your ball to dance the way you want it to dance. In case you were wondering, by the way, a hole in one being made this week was a nice little -130 prop bet.

Grillo played the front nine in 38 and was 2 over at the time so the ace got him back to even pa. But he promptly bogeyed the next one to go back over par. Grillo is playing his fourth Open. His best finish came in 2016 when he finished T12 at Royal Troon.