Last month at the U.S. Open, J.J. Spaun joined the list of major winners, which was just his second PGA Tour victory. Others like Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay have combined for 15 tour victories but no majors to show for it as they want to join this exclusive list. They're hoping that drought ends at the 2025 Open Championship, which begins on Thursday, July 17 from Royal Portrush. The Northern Ireland course saw Shane Lowry capture his first major at it with the 2019 British Open, and Lowry is at +2100 in the latest Open Championship 2025 odds.

Multi-time major winners like Scottie Scheffler (+450), Rory McIlroy (+700), Jon Rahm (+1200) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) are the favorites for the final major of the year. Hovland is at +300 to wager on with PGA bets, while Cantlay is a +5500 Open longshot. Before making any 2025 Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Open Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Top 2025 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Jordan Spieth as a 55-1 longshot. The three-time major winner was ranked 84th in the world in February but has risen to No. 48 behind a string of successful tournaments. He had top 25s at both the Masters and U.S. Open, as well as a top 10 at the Memorial, a signature event last month. Spieth was forced to withdraw from his last event, the Travelers Championship, due to a neck injury but vows to be 100% for The Open, which is a major he's had great success at.

He is a past British Open champion, courtesy of his 2017 victory. He enters The Open 2025 with seven straight top 25s at this major, including that victory, a runner-up and another pair of top 10s. At majors overall, he's notched top 25s in three of his last four starts, marking the first time he's accomplished that since 2021. He also broke par in three of four rounds the last time he played Royal Portrush at the 2019 Open and finished in the top 20, so Spieth would be a steal at 50-1 with British Open bets. See who else to back here.

2025 Open Championship odds, field

(odds subject to change)



Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000