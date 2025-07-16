Tommy Fleetwood enters the 2025 Open Championship with a huge monkey on his back, having squandered another chance at winning his first PGA Tour title late last month at the Travelers Championship. However, Fleetwood is a seven-time DP World Tour winner, and a return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where he finished second to Shane Lowry in 2019, might be just what he needs. He's +2600 in the 2025 Open Championship odds, but he could accomplish two career firsts -- his first major and PGA Tour-sanctioned victories -- with a win.

Meanwhile, Lowry is also a +3500 longshot in his return to Royal Portrush, and his good friend Rory McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, is listed at +700. Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite, but hasn't finished better than T-7 yet in four attempts at the Open Championship. Before making any 2025 Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Open Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Top 2025 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Jordan Spieth as a 60-1 longshot. The 13-time PGA Tour winner is also a three-time major champion, including a triumph in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. A former world No. 1, Spieth's game has had its ups and downs since he burst onto the scene with a runner-up finish at the Masters in 2014 and then a win in 2015, but he's been trending in the right direction for a few months.

He fell all the way to 84th in the Official World Golf Ranking in February but has since posted four top-10 finishes and climbed to as high as 44th before a neck injury forced him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship. He says the neck injury will be no issue at Royal Portrush, where he was on the first page of the leaderboard entering Sunday in 2019 before a final-round 77 led to a T-20 finish. See who else to back here.

2025 Open Championship odds, field

(odds subject to change)



Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2600

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brooks Koepka +6500

Sam Burns +7000

Justin Rose +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Patrick Reed +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Jason Day +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Ryan Fox +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

JJ Spaun +10000