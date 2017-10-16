Pat Perez confirms diet, exercise routines won't change after CIMB Classic win

Pat Perez took the CIMB Classic with a near-record score of 24 under on the week. It was his second win in 11 months and the third of his career (at the age of 41). Perez confirmed afterwards, though, that nothing is changing in his little world after victory No. 3.

"I'm not going to change anything," Perez said. "I'm still not going to work out. I'll still have a bad diet and I'm going to enjoy myself. I've got my group of friends and that kind of stuff. I'm really not going to change anything. I'm going to work hard and ... I'm just taking it a day at a time, I really am. That's all I'm doing. I don't get ahead of myself, I don't look in the past, I'm just kind of doing it."

He added to it later on.

"I didn't really do anything (to prepare for this event," Perez said. "I watched the Presidents Cup and I drank a lot that week and ate a lot. ... I planned to hit balls on Friday last week, once for a couple hours and we drank, and I played with (PXG owner) Mr. Parsons. I didn't really know what to expect when I came over here. Then I had a knot in my shoulder from sleeping on the plane and back problems and I couldn't sleep and I thought I was sick and all these kind of things. I don't know. I didn't really have any pressure when I got here, so I was just hoping to kind stay alive in the heat."

Sounds like a sportswriter's life. Perez moved to No. 50 all time on the PGA Tour career earnings list with the win. He's earned over $22 million in his career, but a nice chunk of that has come with two wins since last November. So how is he getting it done at the age of 41?

"I'm such a different person than I was 17 years ago, even like five years ago," said Perez. "I'm learning how to play the game and learning how to play my own game and stay within myself and that kind of stuff. Like you said, I'm a late bloomer.

"This is my 17th year and so I've had to fight for my card every year. It's different from Dustin, Justin and all these guys that win every year and then they don't have to worry about keeping their card because they're so good, they just keep winning. But for a guy like me, I'm always fighting to keep my card. So when you win, it's like take a little bit of time to go okay, 'I'm just going to relax for a little bit.' But you can never really settle down too much because the game will just steamroll you. The players are too good. There's a guy that's going to win next week and all the focus will be on him and you have to keep going."