Mornings for golf fans frequently consist of brewing a pot of coffee, flipping on PGA Tour coverage and answering emails with one eye on the golf in the background. Dew still rests on fairways as perfectly manicured golf courses, ideal weather and birdsong flood living rooms and in-home offices. Fans' appetites are whetted by coverage of rookies before marquee groupings finally make their way to the first tee.

For some, that routine has been altered this year, largely due to Patrick Reed.

The 2018 Masters champion has entered the winner's circle in two of his last three DP World Tour starts with wins at the Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters sandwiching a playoff loss at the Bahrain Championship. Reed has ascended to No. 1 in the Race to Dubai, all but assuring him a full-time PGA Tour card for the 2027 season; those are offered to every golfer who finishes inside the top 10 of the season-long race, not otherwise exempt.

Reed's point total has already reached 2,260 through four tournaments. Last season, Jordan Smith claimed the final PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai with just 2,203 points. The year prior, Tom McKibbin did the same with 1,897 points (though he ultimately decided to play for LIV Golf instead).

Reed will climb the priority rankings for the 2027 season after banking on using a past champions' exemption to play some PGA Tour events after deciding not to re-sign with LIV Golf. That will no longer be necessary as the American has jumped to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Rankings ahead of names like Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

As it goes with runs of form like this, fans now want to watch Reed on the biggest stage (PGA Tour), wondering why he's not already back on the circuit. A Returning Player Program got conjured out of thin air to bring Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour, but Reed does not come close to meeting those marks based on his past success.

Is keeping Reed off the Tour really in the best interest of the game, though? Particularly considering its new slogan, "Where the best belong."?

Perhaps the PGA Tour should reconsider its stance and bring Reed back into the fold before The Players Championship commences. After all, what Reed is doing ... that's rare. Instead of keeping him at arm's length -- when was the last time a world-class golfer called the DP World Tour his only home? -- why not bring him stateside to play with the best the game has to offer?

Reed's travel itinerary for the last four weeks featured Dubai (twice), Bahrain and Qatar. The ultimate grinder did just that through the Middle East. Next up are Africa and Asia before the schedule settles into its European stretch.

The 35-year-old could become the second American to ever win the Race to Dubai (Collin Morikawa, 2021, playing 10 tournaments) and first to do it while participating in a full-time DP World Tour schedule. Not since Tommy Fleetwood in 2017 has a Race to Dubai champion played more than 20 DP World Tour events.

Reed could become a thorn in Rory McIlroy's side again as the five-time major champion looks to win his fifth straight Race to Dubai and tie Colin Montgomerie for the most all-time with eight. McIlroy averaged 5,755 points in his run of four straight season-long crowns; Reed is roughly 40% of the way there.

Remember their rivalry? The Ryder Cup singles match in 2016 with the hooting, hollering, shushing and finger waving? Reed throwing a tee at McIlroy on the range in Dubai a few seasons back? That has the potential to be rekindled. Those two could share meaningful tee times on a stage that is not a major championship.

It would be great if this was happening on the PGA Tour, but all it will take is a shift in your morning schedule to watch Reed accumulate point after point and trophy after trophy on golf courses of which you may not be familiar, against players whose names you may not be able to pronounce.

Take the time to watch a man going about it his own way, making his way back through the only way he knows how. In the process, Patrick Reed might even win you over, too.