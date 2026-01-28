Patrick Reed has set a return to the PGA Tour after playing out his LIV Golf contract, which expired at the end of 2025. Reed and the PGA Tour announced Wednesday that he has applied for reinstatement as a Tour member for the 2027 season.

Reed will compete on the DP World Tour in 2026 as an honorary lifetime member and become eligible to play in PGA Tour events as a non-member beginning Aug. 25, 2026, one year since he last participated in a LIV Golf event. That would clear him to play the FedEx Cup Fall in 2026 through sponsors' invitations or Monday qualifiers, if he so chooses.

Having won nine PGA Tour titles, including the 2018 Masters, Reed will have past champion status on the PGA Tour in 2027.

He will seek to improve that status and climb the PGA Tour's priority rankings through his performance on the DP World Tour, where he recently won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to kick off the season. The top 10 finishers in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings who don't already have PGA Tour status gain membership for the following season.

Reed stated on Wednesday why he decided to return to the PGA Tour:

"After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour. I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA Tour as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA Tour events later this year. I will continue to compete and play as an Honorary Lifetime Member on the DP World Tour, which is something that I am truly honored and excited to do. "I'm a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA Tour, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine. I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. I can't wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth."

Reed joins Brooks Koepka as the second player to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour; however, Reed is not being offered the same quick path back to playing that Koepka was granted under the unique setup of the Returning Member Program. Koepka makes his PGA Tour return this week at the Farmers Insurance Open after being fast-tracked back by the Tour, but Reed did not meet the same criteria as Koepka as a recent major champion.

The PGA Tour noted that Reed's reinstatement for 2027 is allowed because he resigned his membership in 2022 prior to leaving for LIV Golf; therefore, he did not violate any PGA Tour regulations. He will remain ineligible for participation in the Player Equity Program through 2030 as part of the conditions of his return, much like Koepka.