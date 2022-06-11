Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed will be taking his talents to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the league announced on Saturday. The 31-year-old has been a fixture on the PGA Tour over the last decade with his first victory coming at the 2013 Wyndham Championship in a playoff over Jordan Spieth.

"I am super excited," said Reed in an interview during the final round of the LIV Golf event in London. "Just the thought of being able to be a part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better is unbelievable. I have been watching all weekend and the format and just the way everything is, I am super excited and can't wait to be a part."

Reed is expected to play in the first U.S. event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series from June 30 - July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge just outside Portland, Oregon. He is the latest American to join the rival golf league, following Bryson DeChambeau's signing which was announced earlier this week.

"The growing roster of LIV Golf players gets even stronger today with a player of Patrick Reed's caliber," said LIV Golf CEO Greg in a statement. "He has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments. He's a major champion who has had significant impact playing international team competitions, and he'll bring another impressive dynamic to our team-based format at LIV Golf."

Reed broke through at the 2018 Masters for his lone major championship and possesses a lifetime exemption at Augusta National. In addition to his contributions in individual competition, the 31-year-old was also a member of six U.S. Teams between the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

In his most recent victory on the PGA Tour, Reed's triumph was overshadowed by allegations of cheating during the third round of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open. This was not the only instance of controversy following Reed on the golf course, as he was penalized for improving his lie in the 2019 Hero World Challenge and received criticism from his peers.