Patrick Reed unjustly catching heat for wearing green jacket to multiple sporting events

Patrick Reed wore the green jacket he received for winning the 2018 Masters to a Knicks-Cavs game last week. Then he wore it to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Over the weekend, Reed, who lives in Houston, went to both an Astros-Rangers baseball game and Game 1 of the Rockets-Timberwolves playoff series. He wore it to both of those events, too.

Reed was even presented with an Astros World Series ring (which is massive) and got to take the first shot at the Rockets-Wolves game. He missed. It's the only time he's missed from 15 feet and closer in about two weeks.

Tonight’s #Rockets #FirstShot was taken by Patrick Reed, who won the 2018 Masters Tournament. Since Reed missed the shot, owner Tilman J. Fertitta and the Rockets will still donate $1,000 to the Clutch City Foundation as part of the team’s commitment to give back to the community pic.twitter.com/BrNFYKiZt7 — Kris M Gardner (@TheHRReview) April 16, 2018

ICYMI: @TheMasters champion Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) received an #Astros jersey from owner Jim Crane before yesterday's game while wearing his Green Jacket. On winning the Masters: "I'm still trying to get my arms around it." pic.twitter.com/rS3TE9e3vh — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 15, 2018

Reed, believe it or not, is catching some heat for the public appearances. This is silliness. It is what Masters champions do. This is what Masters champions should do. Sergio Garcia attended Wimbledon and a soccer match last year in his jacket. Jordan Spieth went to a Mavericks game in his jacket after he took it in 2015. And yet, Reed has been sort of vilified for following suit.

Lol Patrick Reed wore the green jacket to the Rockets game. So this is like wearing your letter jacket to the mall in high school times 100, right? pic.twitter.com/sfyZVynin3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2018

Patrick Reed wearing his Masters jacket while sitting court side is the most Patrick Reed thing ever. — Eric Crain (@EricCrain) April 16, 2018

I understand that people might not understand that this is tradition for the Masters champion. But I also think it's a little easier to pile on somebody like Reed than it would be with most Masters winners. Either way, Reed should keep rocking this thing in the most public ways possible and should definitely wear it to the first tee at the Ryder Cup in September.