Patrick Reed unjustly catching heat for wearing green jacket to multiple sporting events

Hey people, this is kind of what Masters champions do

Patrick Reed wore the green jacket he received for winning the 2018 Masters to a Knicks-Cavs game last week. Then he wore it to a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Over the weekend, Reed, who lives in Houston, went to both an Astros-Rangers baseball game and Game 1 of the Rockets-Timberwolves playoff series. He wore it to both of those events, too.

Reed was even presented with an Astros World Series ring (which is massive) and got to take the first shot at the Rockets-Wolves game. He missed. It's the only time he's missed from 15 feet and closer in about two weeks.

Reed, believe it or not, is catching some heat for the public appearances. This is silliness. It is what Masters champions do. This is what Masters champions should do. Sergio Garcia attended Wimbledon and a soccer match last year in his jacket. Jordan Spieth went to a Mavericks game in his jacket after he took it in 2015. And yet, Reed has been sort of vilified for following suit. 

I understand that people might not understand that this is tradition for the Masters champion. But I also think it's a little easier to pile on somebody like Reed than it would be with most Masters winners. Either way, Reed should keep rocking this thing in the most public ways possible and should definitely wear it to the first tee at the Ryder Cup in September. 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

