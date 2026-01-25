Patrick Reed accomplished a career first on Sunday when he ran away and hid from the field at the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic. Converting his 54-hole lead into a four-stroke victory at 14 under, the American claimed his first non-co-sanctioned trophy on the DP World Tour.

With the win, the Masters champion climbs all the way up to No. 29 in the Official World Golf Rankings, positioning him to qualify to play in all of this season's major championships. Reed plays primarily on LIV Golf, which has yet to be recognized by the OWGR; its most recent application remains under review.

"I think the biggest thing this week that was so special is I've won on every tour except this one," Reed said after topping Andy Sullivan. "Even though, online, it says I have three wins, one was a major and two were WGC events. So they are all co-sanctioned events. It's something that's always kind of been eating at me, sitting there not actually having a win over here.

"And to come to a place where we had a chance in 2023 and allowed that one to kind of slip by, it was very important for me to come out here and play well and to have that opportunity. And to close it off means a lot to me, especially doing it here in Dubai, which I love coming to, makes it even more special."

Reed's victory makes headlines for several reasons, as one of the most prolific grinders in the current game continues to squeeze out quality results no matter the tour he plays. The 35-year-old turned in 1 over and remained at that number for his round after exchanging a birdie and a bogey on Nos. 10-11. Righting the ship, Reed played his last seven holes in 1 under to win in ho-hum fashion.

After his win, however, Reed revealed that his contract with LIV Golf is not yet in ink for the upcoming 2026 season. LIV Golf begins its season in a couple of weeks in Riyadh, where the league will debut its new 72-hole format. Reed plays on Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces club, which recently acquired Thomas Detry from the PGA Tour and has fellow Belgian Thomas Pieters on the roster.

"We're still finalizing the contract," Reed said. "We're not complete on that yet."

"At the moment, yes, [I am a free agent]," Reed continued. "It's one of those things that I don't like to talk business and stuff while I'm playing, and so it's like Monday through Wednesday is the only time to really talk about it. And so, it's just kind of one of those things that, you know, getting here this week, I knew that once Thursday got here, just focus on golf and golf only. ... The biggest thing for me right now is just go out and play well this week. Obviously, got the win. Then hopefully carry that momentum into next week and hopefully compete late Sunday again."

Reed noted that he plans to play in LIV Golf Riyadh and would be surprised if he did not. While his short-term schedule appears close to being solidified, his plans and where he may take his talents are not. When asked what potential avenues he could seek, Reed mentioned a return to the PGA Tour by finishing inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai. As it stands, those who finish inside this mark and are not yet qualified for the PGA Tour earn a full-time card for the following season.

"Continue to play out here and be in the top 10 and be on the PGA Tour next year," Reed said. "Good golf takes care of itself, right? It's always kind of been that way from Day 1. ... If I ended up not playing on LIV this year, obviously it would be one of those things that I would be out here playing more on this tour and trying to secure one of those spots in the top 10 and allow myself to get back on the PGA Tour."