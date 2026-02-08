Patrick Reed has done it again. The American claimed his second DP World Tour victory of the young season on Sunday, converting his 54-hole lead at the 2026 Qatar Masters into a two-shot win over Calum Hill at 16 under. The win all but secures for Reed one of the 10 PGA Tour cards given to the top finishers, not otherwise exempt, in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

"This little run I've had, two wins and a second[-place finish], it's awesome," Reed said. "We couldn't ask anything more than what we did. It's special to come out here, especially to get two wins early on in the season, and hopefully there's a lot more to come."

Reed climbs to the top spot in the season-long race with 2,260 points, a playoff loss last weekend at the Bahrain Championship and his win at the Dubai Desert Classic. Following the Classic, Reed made it public that he was still without a contract for the upcoming LIV Golf season, and a few days later, he decided that he would no longer tee it up with the 4Aces, instead spending this season with the DP World Tour while eyeing a return to the PGA Tour in 2027.

The Masters champion planned to use a past champion exemption to return to the PGA Tour, but now, he will likely be able to pocket that as his current point total in the Race to Dubai puts him in a position to earn a full-time PGA Tour card based on how previous points races shook out.

Last season, for example, Jordan Smith earned the 10th full-time PGA Tour card with 2,203 points. The year prior, Tom McKibbin, who ultimately decided to play on LIV Golf instead, earned his PGA Tour card with just 1,897 points.

For the second straight week, Reed found himself in contention with Hill posing as one of his main foes. Both players were playoff losers the weekend prior at the Bahrain Championship. Up ahead on the golf course, though, Hill surged thanks to a back-nine 30 that included four straight birdies from Nos. 14-17.

He posted a 5-under 67 and 14 under for the tournament. Reed backtracked to 13 under for his tournament, thanks to a 1-over front side; however, just as he made the turn, he turned his game on. Commanding a one-stroke lead, Reed put this tournament to bed with three birdies from Nos. 10-14, including a pearl into No. 14, which proved to be all that he needed.

"It wasn't looking very good there on the front nine," Reed said. "To lose the lead like that and then to be able to kind of flip the switch there on the back nine obviously felt amazing. I just needed a putt to go in. I mean, I had 18 putts on the front nine; yesterday, I had 33 putts, so I felt like I was hitting the ball fine. I felt like right when we made the turn -- you know, we were chasing at that point -- I just decided to go for it and trust in the putter and trust in the process, and we were able to kind of get it done.

"I feel amazing. This one hasn't fully sunk in yet, but today, with how stressful the day was, I was very proud because it very easily could have gotten away from me. The golf we've played since basically the offseason has been some stellar golf. I feel really confident in my golf game right now, and it's always awesome to come and play the way we do, especially over here."