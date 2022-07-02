Joining many of his European Ryder Cup counterparts, Paul Casey became the latest player to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Saturday. With the signing of Casey, LIV Golf now commands the services of 22 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The Englishman, who is set to turn 45 next month, has not been seen in competition since the Players Championship in March when he finished in solo third. Hoping his injuries have subsided, Casey expects to play in the next LIV Golf event which is scheduled for July 29-31 at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

With his addition announced during the final round of the LIV Golf event in Portland, Oregon, Casey expressed his desire to return to competitive golf and his excitement for the team aspect of the league.

"I am so excited mate," Casey said. "I really am. Finally, it has been a secret for awhile and so here we are, big news. I have not played a tournament round since March believe it or not. I have been struggling with back injuries. I would love to tee it up in the Open Championship up in St Andrews. I have already missed three majors so far this year and with it being the 150th Open at St Andrews that would be my goal and then you will see me at Bedminster will be my next appearance after that."

Casey did not have to wait long to find out his team in the LIV Golf Series as the captain of the Crushers, Bryson DeChambeau, relayed a recorded message for him on the LIV broadcast.

"Congratulations Paul Casey," DeChambeau said "I am so stoked to have you on Team Crushers. Let's go, baby. It's a huge, huge deal and an awesome golfer and an even better person. I love you dude. Let's go kill it for the rest of this year. I'll see you at Trump Bedminster."