Four tournaments into the 2026 PGA Tour season and all four winners have been players currently in the top five of the Official World Golf Rankings. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Chris Gotterup (twice) have all entered the winner's circle as the schedule now shifts to a run of signature events beginning this week at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Welcoming the top 80 players on the PGA Tour via the top 50 in last season's FedEx Cup standings and various other qualifying mechanisms, Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will be the sites that test the world's best this week. Unlike previous iterations of this pro-am, the signature event edition will see the event spread across just two golf courses and two rounds, while the weekend action will be reserved for the professionals on Pebble Beach.

Last season, it was Rory McIlroy who made his presence known by hoisting the trophy late on Sunday, and this year, it is McIlroy who will be making his PGA Tour season debut at Pebble Beach. Starting his year in Dubai on the DP World Tour (as he typically does), the five-time major champion put a new set of cavity-back irons in the bag only to be met with middling results.

It was at Pebble Beach in 2025 where the eventual Masters champion made substantial strides with his approach play, specifically with his spin control and wedges. Those areas of the game will be tested again as McIlroy is joined in the field by his European counterparts, also making their first starts of the season on the PGA Tour, in Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

They will all be hoping to chase down Scheffler as the world No. 1 fell one stroke shy of a playoff in last weekend's WM Phoenix Open despite spotting the leader (and eventual winner) 10 strokes in Round 1. Scheffler made his season debut at Pebble Beach last season, finishing inside the top 10.

Past champions like Rose, Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth are among the notables in the field, as are Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Gerard, who have all enjoyed splendid starts to their seasons. On the other end of the spectrum, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, J.J. Spaun, Ludvig Åberg and Collin Morikawa are searching for form during one of the biggest weeks of the season on the PGA Tour.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am schedule

Dates: Feb. 12-15

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links — Pebble Beach, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 6,972 | Architect: Jack Neville & Douglas Grant

Purse: $20,000,000

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (5/2)

Rory McIlroy (13-1): On a golf course that tempts players to club down, McIlroy overpowered both en route to victory in 2025. He showed a different layer of skill with his wedges and putted beautifully throughout the weekend. McIlroy comes into this year's defense having experienced a decent run of form in Dubai, though there are questions surrounding his iron play given the new sticks he's using -- and the fall off at the end of last season.

Tommy Fleetwood (26-1): Shut out from the top 20 in three prior trips to Pebble Beach, he enters this year's tournament without a win in the Middle East. Playing out of his home in Dubai over his first two tournaments, Fleetwood's clothing was not the only thing that was loose; his game was, too. The iron play had its moments, as did the putter, but the consistency waned across eight competitive rounds. He looks to recapture his form from the end of last season that led to two victories in a short spurt.

Si Woo Kim (26-1): There just aren't too many playing golf like Kim these days. The electric South Korean has opened his season with four straight top-11 finishes, including podium results at the Farmers Insurance Open and Phoenix Open. He has found some success in recent years at Pebble Beach with a T14 and solo 12th in his last two trips, meaning another good week should be in his cards. The putter has let him down while in contention so far this season, but the ball striking is up there with the elites.

Xander Schauffele (27-1): We are not sounding the alarms quite yet, although the hand may be hovering over the button. Schauffele snuck through to the weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, where a nice final-round 65 squashed some concerns about his game, but certainly not all of them. It has been lackadaisical through two tournaments from one of the most consistent fixtures on the PGA Tour. In two starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has finishes of T66 and T54.

We are not sounding the alarms quite yet, although the hand may be hovering over the button. Schauffele snuck through to the weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona, where a nice final-round 65 squashed some concerns about his game, but certainly not all of them. It has been lackadaisical through two tournaments from one of the most consistent fixtures on the PGA Tour. In two starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has finishes of T66 and T54. Viktor Hovland (28-1)

Maverick McNealy (29-1)

Justin Rose (29-1): Showed off some new speed in a runaway at Torrey Pines and now returns to action at another golf course that plays into his hands, albeit in a different manner. Rose has gone T3 and T11 with a win in his last three appearances in this tournament, and he quietly has two wins across his last five starts on the PGA Tour dating back to last summer.

Showed off some new speed in a runaway at Torrey Pines and now returns to action at another golf course that plays into his hands, albeit in a different manner. Rose has gone T3 and T11 with a win in his last three appearances in this tournament, and he quietly has two wins across his last five starts on the PGA Tour dating back to last summer. Cameron Young (31-1)

Russell Henley (31-1)

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach picks



Scottie Scheffler Winner (5/2): Since winning The Open, Scheffler has alternated top-five finishes with victories. So, since he finished T3 last weekend at the WM Phoenix Open despite starting with a 73 -- his first over-par round since June 2025 -- that means Scheffler should win this week, right? In the two signature events that he has played at Pebble Beach, Scheffler has secured a pair of top 10s. His short game held him back in those starts, and while it was tidy at The American Express, it was a hair loose at TPC Scottsdale. If it is tight this week, he grabs win No. 21 on the PGA Tour.

Rickie Fowler Contender (70-1): The history here is not great, but Fowler is showing some serious signs at the moment. He has started his season with two straight top 20 finishes after a year in which he cracked consecutive top 10s in the postseason to punch his ticket into these signature events. The driver has really opened up the rest of his game, and the iron play and putting have responded accordingly.

Sahith Theegala Sleeper (140-1): Just seems a bit long, odds-wise. Theegala has found something over the last month, rebounding from a missed cut at the Sony Open with finishes of T8 at the American Express, T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T18 at the WM Phoenix Open. This field is a level up from those, but it is a welcome sight for a player who was both lost and injured in 2025. The putter is red hot.

