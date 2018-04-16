PETA tells Kelly Kraft to practice more after golfer struck a bird at RBC Heritage

Kelly Kraft missed the cut at the RBC Heritage over the weekend by a single stroke after striking a bird on a par 3 and walking away with double bogey. I'm not kidding. That is a real thing that actually happened! Kraft hit the bird, and his ball went in the water. He was not allowed to re-hit.

"It's kind of a dumb rule that you can't re-tee there," Kraft told reporters. "If you hit a power line, you can re-tee, and if a bird moves your ball while it's resting, you can replace it. But there's nothing you can do about this. This has got to be more unusual than a hole-in-one. Two moving objects colliding? I mean you hit balls all day long on the range and you don't hit another ball in the air."

A PGA Tour rules official said that because the object Kraft hit was "God-made" (again, I am not making any of this up), Kraft was denied the re-tee and had to take a penalty, after which he made double bogey.

Of course, PETA weighed in this week on the incident.

"PETA is glad the bird is OK and sorry Kelly Kraft didn't advance, but that's not the bird's fault," PETA told USA Today. "Of course, he would have advanced if he'd played better on other holes -- so practice, practice, practice."

I'm weak! Practice, practice, practice!

"To tournament holders: If animals are ever injured, they must be taken to a veterinarian right away."