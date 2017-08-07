PGA Championship 2017: Brandt Snedeker, Martin Kaymer withdraw at Quail Hollow
Brandt Snedeker joined a two-time major winner with a WD at Quail Hollow
Martin Kaymer withdrew from the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with a left shoulder injury. On Monday, Brandt Snedeker joined him citing his ribs (officially his sternum joint, according to Golf Channel). This is the same injury that kept him out of The Open in July.
Snedeker also withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open the week after The Open and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week.
Kaymer is a former PGA Championship winner, having taken the Wannamaker Trophy back in 2010 at Whistling Straits in a playoff over Bubba Watson. Since then he has just one top-10 finish to three missed cuts at this event.
Snedeker has never finished in the top 10 at this event.
Snedeker was replaced in the field by Chris Kirk.
