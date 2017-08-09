PGA Championship 2017: Forget the favorites, these five sleepers could win

The PGA Championship has traditionally produced the most volatile winners in terms of world ranking, which means it is often the most difficult of the four major championships to pick. I always go back to this graphic when trying to determine who's going to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

The average rankings of the 4 Major winners since the inception of #OWGR. Getting more 'open' to a wider range of golfers as year goes by... pic.twitter.com/KZaUBqYrIW — Nosferatu (@VC606) July 19, 2017

All this says is more sleepers usually win the PGA Championship than the other three majors. This is probably good for players but bad for fans. The general public loves its stars, and it makes it difficult on the sport when Shaun Micheel or Y.E. Yang takes home the trophy.

That being said, the last few years of winners have been elite. Jason Day and Rory McIlroy (twice) have won the event in the last five years, which means that average world ranking number is dropping. Still, we need a contingency plan just in case the tournament falls through the grasp of the top players in the world.

Here are five guys I like going into Quail Hollow this week.

1. Tony Finau (75/1): Bring me all the Tony Finau stock this week. He has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three events, finished T10 at the PGA Championship in 2015 and plays well at Quail Hollow. He's also teeing it up in a week built for long hitters, of which he is one of the longest. What am I missing here?

2. J.B. Holmes (80/1): Holmes has actually won at this course and is as long as almost anyone on the PGA Tour. He's finished in the top 15 in three of his last six events including the U.S. Open. His number should not be 80/1.

3. Brendan Steele (125/1): It kind of feels like we're due for a Brendan Steele type of week, doesn't it? Steele ranks in the top 25 in scoring average at this course over the last five years, and he's having the best major season of his career. Finished T12 at this tournament two years ago.

4. Webb Simpson (125/1): Normally I flat out reject the "player lives really close to the course" narrative, but in Simpson's case it matters becuase he actually plays this course quite well. He ranks eighth in scoring average at Quail Hollow over the last five years and finished runner up to McIlroy in 2015 (albeit by seven strokes).

5. Patrick Rodgers (175/1): He's No. 13 on the PGA Tour in driving distance and tied Simpson at that Wells Fargo Championship back in 2015 on this course for second place. He ranks No. 4 in scoring average at this course in the last five years (minimum six rounds played). A sneaky fun sleeper pick.