PGA Championship 2017: Jordan Spieth squares off with his one chance at history

Jordan Spieth only gets one cut at history. Of course, he'll have multiple swings at reaching golf's most exclusive club, but he'll only have one real opportunity at turning the history of the sport on its head and upending what Tiger Woods did nearly two decades ago: winning all four majors before turning 25.

Woods was 24-and-a0half when he won the 2000 Open Championship at St. Andrews by eight strokes for the career Grand Slam. Spieth will be 24 and a couple of weeks, but he'll be 25 by next year's PGA Championship.

Of course, the career Grand Slam is the career Grand Slam, and nobody who achieves it cares much about when they do it. But to outpace Woods in this era with these players is a preposterous marker in what is looking more and more like an historically great career for Spieth.

Woods beat out Jack Nicklaus by a couple of years in the race. Nicklaus beat out Gary Player by a couple more. Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan brought up the rear (although it should be noted that Hogan only played The Open once, and he won it at the age of 40). Here's how old the five Grand Slammers were when they completed the task.

Tiger Woods: 24



Jack Nicklaus: 26



Gary Player: 29



Gene Sarazen: 33



Ben Hogan: 40



Rory McIlroy, who will likely be Spieth's most formidable competition this week at Quail Hollow, has a chance to join the group next year at age 28 at the Masters. Phil Mickelson will have a shot next year at the U.S. Open. He'll be 48.

McIlroy thinks Spieth actually has an advantage over him because he doesn't have to wait eight months until Augusta rolls around and think about everything that goes with it.

"I guess for me winning at Valhalla in 2014 and having that long wait till the Masters in 2015, it's a very long time and it plays on your mind a little bit," said McIlroy on Tuesday. "I think that's where Jordan doesn't have to deal with that coming into this week. It's great to be able to ride on the crest of a wave and just sort of keep it going."

Spieth is certainly riding a wave. He has won two of his last three events and finished T13 in the other. He is No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach shots and has only missed one cut at a major since 2013. He knows what's at stake this week, and he sounds ready for it.

"Pros [of my chance coming so soon] is you believe you're in form," said Spieth at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week. "I think I'm in form, and form is a huge part of being in contention obviously. When you feel that way going in, it feels that much easier to get into contention. I'm not really finding any negatives in this."

He also knows that this will not be his only shot. However, these things get more difficult as you get older and fail more. This might not only be his first chance at the Grand Slam, it might be his easiest one, too.

"But this PGA, if I'm healthy and playing well, I play in 30 of them, I believe I'll have plenty of chances to win them, but it doesn't have to be this year," said Spieth. "If it's this year and it happens, that's great, that's another lifelong goal that we've then achieved. But I believe that I'll do it some day, so if it happens in two weeks or next week, then fantastic, and if it doesn't, then it's not going to be a big-time bummer whatsoever because I know I have plenty of opportunities.

"Getting three legs of it is much harder than getting the last leg, I think. Although I've never tried to get the last leg, so it's easy for me to say. We've had three in two years and so, I mean, if we just continue with the same process, get the right breaks and driving ranges are in play, then I've got a good shot at number four."

Spieth has been methodical and savage in his hunt for major championships over the years. He knocked off the Masters and U.S. Open in a tizzy then punched out The Open Championship with one of the all-time great closes. All three were fantastically memorable, and I have no reason to believe if and when he wins the PGA Championship it won't be the same.

It has struck me recently that we have become so hesitant to compare anyone to the great Tiger Woods that we have swung too far in the opposite direction. Spieth is doing Tiger-like things at a younger age in a tougher era. There is no reason to not compare him to Big Cat, even though everyone seems hesitant to do so.

If he wins this week, it would be objectively undeniable, though. Spieth would have won all four majors at a younger age than Tiger Woods did. The birth certificates and calendar tell me that much. That doesn't mean his career will mirror Tiger's, but it also doesn't mean it won't.

The best part of all of this? McIlroy's Grand Slam attempt runs through Spieth's turf at Augusta National. Spieth denied him in his first run at it in 2015. Now McIlroy has a chance to return the favor on his adopted home turf of Quail Hollow. If Spieth nabs the Wanamaker, he'll have earned it. And he'll have more than earned a long major offseason of questions about his place (already) among the greats.

So not it's four rounds to history we've never seen before. Four rounds to become the youngest golfer in career Grand Slam history. Four rounds, and a long slog right through the heart of McIlroy. Four rounds is so close, but the allure of golf is that the Golden Child might never reach the promised land.